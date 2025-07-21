Malcolm-Jamal Warner Dies: ‘Cosby Show’s Theo Huxtable Star Was 54

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Malcolm-Jamal Warner speaks onstage during the 2023 Beloved Community Awards at Hyatt Regency Atlanta on January 14, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Formerly known as the Salute Greatness Gala, the Beloved Community Awards is a part of the weeklong celebration of the 2023 King Holiday Observance. The event recognizes community leaders, businesses, and organizations that exemplify excellence in leadership, philanthropy and social justice in the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King.
Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner has died. The actor known for playing Theo Huxtable on The Cosby Show was 54 years old.

Warner’s cause of death was confirmed to People by a source who shared he died by accidental drowning while swimming on a family vacation in Costa Rica.

Along with The Cosby Show, Warner has remained a TV favorite, appearing in other popular programs including The Resident9-1-1American Horror Story, and Community, to name a few.

Born August 18, 1970, Wraner was named after Malcolm X and jazz pianist Ahmad Jamal. At the age of nine, he’d expressed an interest in performance and was enrolled in entertainment schools.  Getting his start young, Warner made a name for himself as a child star.

As mentioned above, Warner played Theo Huxtable in NBC’s The Cosby Show for its run between 1984 and 1992, and appeared in installments of the network’s other hit series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. He also guest-starred as Theo on The Cosby Show‘s spinoff, A Different World.

More to come…

 

