Barbra Streisand Performs for First Time in Over a Decade to Pay Tribute to Robert Redford (VIDEO)

Erin Maxwell
Comments
Barbra Streisand - Oscars 2026
ABC

What To Know

  • Barbra Streisand took the stage to honor Robert Redford.
  • Singing “The Way We Were,” the actress remembered her touching last exchange with the late, great actor.

At the 98th Academy Awards, Barbra Streisand returned to the Oscar stage for the first time in over a decade to pay tribute to filmmaker and friend Robert Redford with a small snippet from the song “The Way We Were,” from the movie of the same name, which she sang during the In Memorium tribute at the Oscars.

“I’m thrilled that The Way We Were is now considered a classic love story, but a dark time in our history — the late ’40s and early ’50s — when people were informing on each other and subject to loyalty oaths,” said the Oscar-winning multihypenate. “Now, Bob had real backbone, on and off the screen. He spoke up to defend freedom of the press, protect the environment, and encourage new voices at his Sundance Institute, some of whom are up for Oscars tonight, which is great.”

“He was thoughtful and bold. I called him an intellectual cowboy, who blazed his own trail and won the Academy Award for Best Director,” said Streisand. “And I miss him more now than ever.”

“He called me Babs,” shared the icon. “I said, ‘Do I look like a Babs? I’m not a Babs.’ But the way he said it made me laugh, and many years later, we were chatting on the phone about the usual: politics, art… as we were hanging up, he said, ‘Babs, I love you dearly, and I always will.’ And the last note I ever wrote to Bob, I ended it with, ‘I love you, too.’ And I signed it, ‘Babs.'”

Streisand last performed at the Oscars on February 24, 2013, during the 85th Academy Awards. She sang the same iconic hit as part of the In Memoriam segment to honor the late composer Marvin Hamlisch.

Redford and Streisand starred together in the 1973 romantic classic The Way We Were. Directed by Sydney Pollack, the film featured the duo as opposites, Katie Morosky and Hubbell Gardiner, a couple whose relationship spans several years before eventually parting ways as their differing ideals and worldviews pull them apart.

In real life, the two remained friends, with Streisand presenting Redford with an Honorary Academy Award in 2002 and the Chaplin Award in 2015.

THE WAY WE WERE, from left, Barbra Streisand, Robert Redford, 1973

Everett Collection

'The Princess Bride,' 'Spinal Tap' & More Casts Reunite for Billy Crystal-Led Supersized Oscars Tribute to Rob Reiner
Related

'The Princess Bride,' 'Spinal Tap' & More Casts Reunite for Billy Crystal-Led Supersized Oscars Tribute to Rob Reiner

Redford died in September at age 89. At the time, Streisand remembered him in a social post. “Every day on the set of The Way We Were was exciting, intense, and pure joy. We were such opposites: he was from the world of horses; I was allergic to them! Yet, we kept trying to find out more about each other, just like the characters in the movie,” wrote the songstress.

“Bob was charismatic, intelligent, intense, always interesting— and one of the finest actors ever.”

“The last time I saw him, when he came to lunch, we discussed art and decided to send each other our first drawings,” she continued. “He was one of a kind, and I’m so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with him.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Barbra Streisand (@barbrastreisand)

The 98th Academy Awards, hosted by Conan O’Brien, took place on Sunday, March 15, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and was televised on ABC and streamed on Hulu.

The Oscars

The Way We Were

Barbra Streisand

Robert Redford




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Sean Penn attends the
1
Why Did 2026 Oscars Nominee Sean Penn Skip the Show?
Nancy Guthrie via Savannah Guthrie's Instagram, January 27, 2025.
2
Nancy Guthrie Update: ‘One Reason’ Her Family Isn’t Responsible
Nancy Guthrie
3
Nancy Guthrie Update: Investigative Reporter Says What May Crack the Case
Donald Trump, SNL
4
‘SNL’ Cold Open Rips Apart Donald Trump Over Gas Prices
Emma Stone, Zoe Saldana, Rose Byrne at 2026 Oscars
5
See All the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet Photos