‘Lizzie McGuire’ Star Robert Carradine Dies by Suicide – Hilary Duff & More Pay Tribute

Robert Carradine, who starred in the Revenge of the Nerds films and the Disney Channel series Lizzie McGuire, has died by suicide. He was 71.

“It is with profound sadness that we must share that our beloved father, grandfather, uncle, and brother Robert Carradine has passed away,” the family shared in a statement to Deadline. “In a world that can feel so dark, Bobby was always a beacon on light to everyone around him.”

The statement went on to acknowledge Robert’s “valiant struggle against his nearly two-decade battle with Bipolar Disorder,” adding, “We hope his journey can shine a light and encourage addressing the stigma that attaches to mental illness.”

Born on March 24, 1954, in Los Angeles, California, Robert was the youngest son of actors John Carradine and Sonia Sorel and brother of actors David and Keith Carradine. Kung Fu star David was found dead in a Bangkok hotel room in 2009.

Robert made his film debut in 1972 in The Cowboys, starring John Wayne, and appeared in a short-lived television series of the same name based on the film. He went on to star in Martin Scorsese‘s 1973 film Mean Streets, the Oscar-winning Coming Home (1978), The Long Riders (1980), and The Big Red One (1980).

He’s perhaps best known on film for his role of Lewis in the 1984 comedy movie Revenge of the Nerds and its sequels, Nerds in Paradise (1987), The Next Generation (1992), and Nerds in Love (1994).

On television, Robert appeared in an episode of Kung Fu alongside his brother David, Police Story, The Fall Guy, The Twilight Zone, ER, Dark Skies, and many TV movies.

His most memorable TV role came playing Hilary Duff‘s father in the hit Disney Channel series Lizzie McGuire. Robert portrayed Sam McGuire in 65 episodes and directed the 2003 episode “Lizzie’s Eleven.”

He also hosted and executive-produced the TBS reality competition series King of the Nerds from 2013 to 2015. Most recently, he starred in the 2024 Western thriller The Night They Came Home.

Several friends and co-stars have paid tribute to Robert, including Duff, who wrote on Instagram, “This one hurts. It’s really hard to face this reality about an old friend. There was so much warmth in the McGuire family and I always felt so cared for by my on-screen parents. I’ll be forever grateful for that. I’m deeply sad to learn Bobby was suffering. My heart aches for him, his family, and everyone who loved him.”

Jake Thomas, who played Sam’s son Matt on the Disney series, also paid respects, writing, “My heart hurts today. I was fortunate to know Bobby for most of my life. And he was one of the coolest guys you could ever meet. Funny, pragmatic, sometimes cranky, always a little eccentric.”

He continued, “I looked up to him growing up. And later in life, I came to realize he thought I was pretty neat, too. So I guess I was doing something right in his eyes. My heart is with Marika and Ian. Rest easy, Bobby. Love you. – ‘Jaker’”

Lalaine, who played Lizzie’s best friend Miranda Sanchez, added, “It’s really not fair. I’m fu**ed up atm.. I am thankful tho. Thankful I had time with you, thankful for our last conversation, and your constant fatherly like support. I love you Bobby.”

Robert’s daughter, actress Ever Carradine, posted a statement on Instagram, writing, “My dad died today. He was all heart, and in a world so full of conflict and division, I think we can all take a page out of his book today, open our hearts and feel and share the love.”

Robert had three children: Ever, with Susan Snyder, and Marika and Ian with his ex‑wife Edie Mani. He was also the uncle of actress Martha Plimpton.

Plimpton paid tribute on her own Instagram page, posting, “My Uncle Bobby was the best one of all eight brothers. Out of all of them, he was the absolute best. He was the one who cuddled me when I came to visit my father in LA for the first time at 8 or 9 years old. He cuddled and kidded me for being the only Carradine from New York.”

She added, “He had inherent KINDNESS in him. He was dear, and loving, and nonjudgmental. And he loved honestly. He made mistakes like anyone else, like any human. But he never lost his decency or his heart.”

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or dial 988. If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.