James Van Der Beek Dies: ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Star Was 48

Actor James Van Der Beek has died at the age of 48. Best known for playing Dawson Leery on the WB teen drama Dawson’s Creek, the actor passed away on Wednesday, February 11, in his home state of Texas. He revealed his colorectal cancer diagnosis in late 2024.

A representative for the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office said Van Der Beek’s death was reported to them at 6:44 a.m. PT on February 11, according to TMZ. No cause of death was given.

News of this death was confirmed by his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, on Instagram on Wednesday.

“Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning,” Kimberly wrote in her tribute. “He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity, and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now, we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend.”

On August 31, 2023, Van Der Beek was diagnosed with colorectal cancer, though he did not share the news publicly until November 2024. In an Instagram post announcing his diagnosis, Van Der Beek wrote a heartfelt and candid message that reflected on his journey, expressed gratitude for the support of his family and fans, and raised awareness.

“‘It is cancer…’ Each year, approximately 2 billion people around the world receive this diagnosis. And I’m one of them. There’s no playbook for how [to] announce these things, but I’d planned on talking about it at length with People magazine at some point soon… to raise awareness and tell my story on my own terms. But that plan had to be altered early this morning when I was informed that a tabloid was going to run with the news. I’ve been dealing with this privately until now, getting treatment and dialing in my overall health with greater focus than ever before. I’m in a good place and feeling strong. It’s been quite the initiation, and I’ll tell you more when I’m ready.”

Born on March 8, 1977, in Cheshire, Connecticut, the actor made a name for himself with his leading role in Dawson’s Creek, which ran from 1998 until 2003. His portrayal of the earnest, film-obsessed teen made him the heart of the series as Dawson navigated love, friendship, and the realization that life was far messier than the movies he adored.

Van Der Beek also played an over-the-top fictionalized version of himself in the ABC comedy Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23, opposite Dreama Walker as girl-next-door June and Krysten Ritter as the wildly manipulative Chloe.

More recently, Van Der Beek appeared as Matt Bromley in the first season of the FX drama Pose, the Ryan Murphy-created series that spotlighted New York City’s ball culture.

Other celebrated roles for Van Der Beek included his foray into film, with performances as Jonathan “Mox” Moxon in Brian Robbins’ Varsity Blues, Sean Bateman in Roger Avary’s The Rules of Attraction, and Officer Treadwell in Jason Reitman‘s Labor Day.

In 2019, he joined Season 28 of Dancing With the Stars and was paired with pro Emma Slater. He surprised audiences with his superior dancing skills, consistently placing near the top, and was favored to win until he was eliminated in the semi-finals.

In 2025, Van Der Beek competed on Season 13 of The Masked Singer as “the Griffin.”

A constant voice on social media, Van Der Beek was often seen with his “blond army” of children, sharing his family and personal life with his fans, as well as his cancer journey. He was set to partake in a Dawson’s Creek reunion table read for charity, but had to pull out due to illness.

Van Der Beek leaves behind his wife, Kimberly Brook, whom he married in 2010, and their six children.