Rose Byrne & Kelli O’Hara Tease Mark Consuelos’ Upcoming Broadway Debut

Mark Consuelos will be making his Broadway debut alongside Rose Byrne and Kelli O’Hara later this month, and the actress teases what it’s like working with the Live With Kelly and Mark host.

The actors will star in the Broadway revival of Noël Coward’s play Fallen Angels, which begins previews on March 27 and opens on April 19. Byrne and O’Hara stopped by Good Morning America on Friday, March 6, to promote the show, which marks Byrne and O’Hara’s first time working together.

“Kelli and I met doing a reading, a benefit reading for the Roundabout [Theatre Company] of Fallen Angels put together by Scott Ellis, who’s a good friend of both of ours,” Byrne explained. “And we didn’t really know what to expect, but it was brilliant and fun and quite surprising. I mean, it’s obviously Noël Coward, but it’s a lesser-known [play] of his.”

O’Hara called working with Byrne “extremely fun,” adding, “I mean, [the] two of us getting drunk, climbing over each other, it’s gonna be great fun.”

The play stars Byrne and O’Hara as two women who have an affair with the same man, played by Consuelos. When asked about working with the TV personality, Byrne joked, “He’s just such a jerk. Right? He’s a jerk.”

O’Hara assured that Consuelos is the “nicest” and praised him for being off-script before most of the cast. “He has everything memorized. [He has a] beautiful French accent,” she shared. “Oh, I shouldn’t have given that away. You heard it first. No, he’s so sweet.”

Byrne followed up O’Hara’s comments by stating that Consuelos “couldn’t be sweeter.”

Consuelos announced his Broadway debut on the January 21 episode of Live. “I love getting on stage. It’s been years since I’ve had a chance to do it because of travel and living here in New York City,” he stated. “I’m anchored here, now. I’m pretty much anchored here, [Michael] Gelman. I’m trapped. So, I thought it’d be a good idea.”

Ripa joked, “I can’t wait ’til you start doing this show and eight shows a week.”

At the time, Consuelos and Ripa also announced that their youngest child, son Joaquin, will also be making his Broadway debut in the upcoming revival of Death of a Salesman. The production — which will star Nathan Lane, Laurie Metcalf, and Christopher Abbott — begins previews on Friday and opens on April 9. (The couple also shares son Michael and daughter Lola.)

“We’re going up against each other,” Consuelos quipped. Ripa stated, “Every night, I’m going to have this choice, like, ‘Who do I see tonight? Do I go see my husband, or do I go see my beloved son?”

Consuelos said Ripa should prioritize seeing Joaquin’s show, but suggested she could see one in the afternoon and the other in the evening.

