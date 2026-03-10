Fans Can’t Get Enough of Chip & Joanna Gaines’ Adorable Childhood Photos

What To Know Chip and Joanna Gaines delighted fans by sharing a series of their childhood photos on Instagram.

The couple humorously captioned the throwback images to reference their current roles in home renovation and design.

Chip and Joanna have built a home design and media empire over the years, in addition to raising their five children.

Chip and Joanna Gaines are the latest celebrities to join in on the childhood photos social media trend.

Several social media users have been uploading sweet throwback photos alongside captions about who they grew up to be. Joanna got in on the fun on Monday, March 9, by sharing several of her and Chip’s childhood photos via Instagram. “These kids had no idea what was coming… @chipgaines,” she captioned the post.

Alongside her first childhood pic, in which she smiled at the camera while wearing a red sweater, Joanna wrote, “This is who you’re asking to choose every paint color in your house.” The next slide, which featured one of Chip’s school yearbook photos, read, “This is who is telling you your project will be done on time and on budget.”

Joanna fittingly captioned a photo of her younger self washing dishes, “This is who you’re trusting to design your kitchen.” Underneath a funny photo of young Chip, she wrote, “This is who’s buying the next fixer upper as a surprise… and seeing the potential.”

Other childhood photos included Joanna wearing a white dress and crown, Chip riding his toy bike, a young Joanna playing in her living room, and Chip as a kid sporting a fun pair of sunglasses.

Joanna captioned her other photos by writing, “This is who you’re asking to stick to the budget,” and “This is who says anything is possible in design (but it’ll cost you).” Joanna also poked fun at Chip’s job in his other photo captions, writing, “This is who’s taking a sledgehammer to your kitchen,” and “This is who you’re trusting to behave on national TV.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joanna Gaines (@joannagaines)

Fans gushed over the couple’s throwback snaps in the post’s comments. “This is hilarious and absolutely ADORABLE!!” one person wrote. Another added, “Stop my heart 😭😭❤️❤️.” Someone else shared, “These are fabulous! Who would have thought?! ❤️❤️.”

A different person posted, “That sweet little girl had no idea what a successful genius she would be!🔥❤️.” Referring to Chip, a separate commenter wrote, “He was the same as a kid! Huge personality 😂.” Another person said they could see the couple’s kids in their photos, adding, “What a beautiful share.”

Chip and Joanna tied the knot two years after they met in 2001. They share five kids, including Drake, Ella, Duke, Emmie, and Crew. The pair rose to fame through their HGTV series Fixer Upper, which debuted in 2013.

Though the couple founded their Magnolia Market in 2003, the company has grown into a home design and media empire over the years. In addition to their home renovation and design projects, the pair continues to release new TV shows on their cable channel, Magnolia Network.

Most recently, Chip and Joanna renovated their first Fixer Upper project outside of Texas on the series Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House, which aired on both Magnolia Network and HGTV in December 2025.