Jonathan Scott gave fans a rare glimpse into his dynamic with Zooey Deschanel‘s kids.

The Property Brothers star shared a sweet video of himself pulling Elsie, 10, and Charlie, 8, around as they hung onto suitcases in an airport. “Anybody else love taking care of ALL the baggage 🥰,” he hilariously captioned the Instagram clip on Tuesday, August 12.

Set to the Jack Johnson song “Better Together,” Scott and the kids were filmed from behind as they moved through the airport. To maintain the young ones’ privacy, Charlie’s face was blurred as he turned around to look at the camera.

Deschanel shares her two kids with her ex-husband, Jacob Pechenik, to whom she was married from 2015 to 2020. The actress began dating Jonathan in 2019, not long after they met while filming an episode of Carpool Karaoke with their siblings, Drew Scott and Emily Deschanel.

Jonathan will soon take on the official role of stepfather, as he proposed to Zooey during a romantic trip to Scotland in August 2023. “Forever starts now!!! 🥰♾️🥰,” the New Girl alum captioned an Instagram pic of herself flashing her engagement ring.

Fans loved Jonathan’s airport parenting moment and shared their praise in the comments of his Tuesday Instagram post. “You’re the best bonus dad Jonathan!! You got your dream of becoming a dad😍,” one user wrote, while another added, “OMG! I absolutely love this! You are such a good bonus Dad Jonathan! 🥰❤️❤️😂🤣👏.”

“Bonus Dad for the Win❤️❤️❤️❤️,” another user commented. Another person shared, “🥰🩷 Jonathan, this is such a sweet video of you and the kids! 🥰🩷.”

HGTV’s Egypt Sherrod also hopped in the post’s comments, reacting to the video by sharing three laughing emojis.

Last month, Jonathan gave an update on his and Zooey’s wedding planning, or rather the lack of planning they have completed so far. “We are the worst,” he joked during a July 11 appearance on Today With Jenna & Friends. “We’ve been having so much fun. We’ve been traveling. We have not planned anything.”

Jonathan also shared that he and Zooey had recently become the parents of “triplets,” as Elsie and Charlie’s request to adopt a cat resulted in them bringing home three. “Zooey presented all this literature on how two cats is better than one,” he explained. “And then, before I knew it, we all of a sudden had three cats, and I was totally defeated.”

Later last month, Jonathan revealed to Swooon whether he and Zooey would follow in Drew and his wife Linda Phan‘s footsteps and have a TV wedding. “Not a chance!” he quipped.