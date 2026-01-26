Fans of The Voice will recognize a familiar face when American Idol Season 24 premieres on Monday, January 26. Jacquie Lee, who previously finished in second place on The Voice, will making her singing competition return on Idol, she revealed in a recent Instagram post.

Jacquie was just 16 years old when she was on The Voice in 2013. Now 28, the aspiring artist is continuing to chase her dreams by giving it another go on a televised singing show.

“One thing that hasn’t ever changed about me is that I have ALWAYS been a dreamer,” Jacquie explained. “In this chapter of life, I like to remind myself that what a lot of people don’t see is the beneath the surface work and resilience. All of the rejection, searching, learning, failing, existential crises it takes along the journey of manifesting your dreams. I am so grateful for the lived experience I’ve gotten up to this point and for every opportunity to learn and grow as an artist. Through all of the hardest points of my life the last decade I’m STILL here. Chasing my dreams full speed. I think that’s pretty cool.”

Scroll down for a refresher about Jacquie’s time on The Voice and updates on what she’s up to now.

What happened to Jacquie Lee on The Voice?

Jacquie finished as runner-up on Season 5 of The Voice behind winner Tessanne Chin.

In her Blind Audition, she sang Amy Winehouse‘s “Back to Black.” Christina Aguilera and Blake Shelton turned their chairs, and Jacquie picked Aguilera as her coach. Aguilera and Jacquie developed a bond, and the teenager was chosen as the winner of her Battle Round and Knockout Round performances.

During the Live Playoffs, the two artists from each coach’s team with the most votes from the public advanced to the next round. Jacquie was one of the top two from Aguilera’s team. She continued to advance through the Top 12, Top 10, Top 8, Top 6, and Top 5 via the public vote.

Jacquie was one of three artists to make the finale against Adam Levine‘s singers, Tessanne and Will Champlin. She received the second highest number of votes after her finale performances.

What is Jacquie Lee doing now?

Jacquie has continued to pursue her music career after her time on The Voice. Following the show, she released her debut EP, Broken Ones, in October 2014. She followed that up with five more EPs between the years of 2017 and 2024. Jacquie shares her original music and covers of other songs on social media, while also playing live shows for her fans.

In 2021, Jacquie was featured in an episode of Riverdale when she provided the singing voice for Tiera Skovbye‘s character, Polly Cooper.

As she continues to try and get her big break in music, Jacquie will appear on American Idol. She first posted about her audition in November 2025, writing, “Regardless of what happens – I am truly grateful to be able to heal my inner child through reclaiming my voice and never giving up🖤 You’ve always got time.”

Does Jacquie Lee write her own songs?

Yes, Jacquie is a songwriter in addition to a singer. From the time she was on The Voice, Jacquie made it clear that she was more than just a singer covering other people’s music.

“I didn’t want people to see me as a cover artist or a character from a TV show. I have something to say — I write my own music and I’m an actual artist,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2014. At the time, she referred to her music as “real, honest, and raw.”

Is Jacquie Lee in a relationship?

Yes, Jacquie is engaged to Nicholas Jandora, a film writer, director, and editor. While her Instagram page does not include many details about her personal life, Nicholas posted a video of himself proposing to Jacquie in December 2024.

The clip shows Nicholas sneaking up behind Jacquie on the beach and getting down on one knee. When she turns around and sees him, she’s shocked before accepting his proposal. “I’m in love,” he captioned the footage.

