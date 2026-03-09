What To Know Jacquie Lee is one of the contestants who made the Top 30 on Season 24 of American Idol.

Viewers have noticed that she’s barely been seen on the show and have taken to social media to wonder why.

Jacquie, who was previously a runner-up on The Voice, has also not promoted the show on social media since her audition.

Jacquie Lee is one of the contestants who made the Top 30 on Season 24 of American Idol, but she’s barely gotten any screen time during the season so far. A short clip of Jacquie’s audition was shown during the premiere episode in January, but since then, we haven’t seen her on the show, aside from when Luke Bryan announced her as someone who would be moving onto the Top 30.

Not only was Jacquie’s Hollywood Week performance not aired, but fans haven’t gotten to learn anything about her backstory, while some other contestants who didn’t make it through to the Top 30 have gotten to share their stories. Jacquie also notably deleted her Instagram post about her American Idol audition, and has not posted on TikTok about her journey since she shared a full video of her audition performance on January 31.

Needless to say, Jacquie’s fans have taken notice of her absence on the show and are confused about why. “@jacquieleemusic I feel like I’m the only one noticing ur on American Idol?!” one person commented on her Instagram, while another wrote, “I hate they not showing you at all.”

Another fan wondered, “Why you’re not posting bout your idol journey? R you mad cause they didn’t highlight you? Samee i also mad,” and another fan said, “Girl what did you do not to be shown?” Over on TikTok, a commenter wrote, “Why are they not giving you more footage on American Idol 😭😭.”

Jacquie has not commented on the situation, but she has continued to promote her own original music on her page. The New Jersey native was previously a contestant on The Voice during Season 5 in 2013. She was coached by Christina Aguilera and finished the show in second place.

Back in December, Jacquie first revealed that she would be on Season 24 of American Idol, posting on TikTok, “In 2025 your best friend is going to suggest you audition for American Idol. It’s important you listen to her,” along with a behind-the-scenes photo from the auditions.

American Idol, Season 24, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC