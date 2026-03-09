What To Know The Blind Auditions concluded in the Monday, March 9, episode of The Voice.

Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Adam Levine all filled up their teams of 10 artists.

The winner of the Triple Turn competition was also revealed, giving one coach an advantage in the upcoming Battle Rounds.

The Blind Auditions for Season 29 of The Voice came to an end during the Monday, March 9, episode. John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, and Adam Levine filled out their teams of 10 ahead of next week’s Battle Rounds.

That also meant that the winner of the Triple Turn competition was revealed, giving the coach with the most three-chair Blind Audition turns an advantage in the Battle Rounds. Heading into Night 3 of the Blind Auditions, Legend had one Triple Turn, Levine had three, and Clarkson had two.

Scroll down to find out who won the Triple Turn battle and for a recap of the night’s performances. Plus, see how the teams stack up as we move onto the next round of competition.

KJ Willis

Kicking off the third and final night of Blind Auditions was KJ Willis with a rendition of “Roni” by Bobby Brown. Legend turned around fairly quickly, with Clarkson later following.

“I’mma coach you right off the bat,” Clarkson said. “You cannot teach someone to be that passionate and comfortable on stage. You have such a gift. I would suggest holding back just a little bit and hold those spots because if you’re doing it the whole time, people can lose sight of how special it is. If you choose me, which I hope you do, I would suggest picking those moments to shine.” She also praised KJ for his “incredible” range.

Legend said that KJ’s tone is “impeccable” and raved over the “texture and soul” in his “beautiful” voice. He also pitched the fact that he grew up singing in church like KJ, then Legend and Clarkson argued over how they both have history with Babyface, whom KJ had performed with in the past.

In the end, it was Legend who won the fight, adding KJ to his team.

Houston Kelly

Houston Kelly came to his audition with a performance of “Walking in Memphis,” a song his late grandfather loved. He showed off his blues and country influence in the rendition.

At the absolute last second, Clarkson pushed her button to turn her chair, automatically winning Houston to her team since neither of the other coaches turned.

“I have never waited that long!” she admitted. “I literally was thinking, well, I already have country. But I don’t have anyone that sounds like this. You’re so talented.” She also added, “You’re just such a great solid country singer and I love that.”

Ashley Marina

Ashley Marina, a singer/songwriter who was previously on America’s Got Talent and cut in the second round, is now six years older and ready to try again on The Voice. For her Blind Audition, she sang “Tonight I Wanna Cry” by Keith Urban. Just moments into the performance, all three coaches pushed their buttons.

Clarkson noted that Ashley got “pitchy after we turned around,” but pointed out that it could’ve just been because of nerves. “It happens a lot,” Clarkson assured her. “This is the stage to get used to that. I think you have a really killer voice and I’d love to help you tackle those nerves.”

Levine agreed with Clarkson, but also had words of encouragement for Ashley. “What’s really nice is when you have a moment listening to you, you absolutely know it’s really special,” he said. “You tackling those nerves and getting past that, it’s literally the formula to doing well on this show.”

It was Legend who won Ashley over, though, when he said, “We heard your tone, we heard the way you jump into different parts of your voice, it was really beautiful and really tasteful. The fact that you’re doing all that at the age of 18 is really impressive.” When Ashley picked him, it gave Legend his second Triple Turn of the competition.

Aziz Guerra

Aziz Guerra came to the United States from Mexico when he was eight and began performing. Now a student at the Berklee College of Music, Aziz performs in a mariachi band and musical theater group. He sang “El Triste,” a song in Spanish, for his Blind Audition.

The performance earned him a chair turn from Levine, and since he was the only one who pushed his button, he automatically landed Aziz on his team.

“You kept being more impressive as the song went on. And then your falsetto, that was so cool, man,” Clarkson told Aziz. Legend called it a “beautiful performance” and praised his “really beautiful range” and “ability to go between your head voice and chest voice.”

Levine admitted he had to “take a beat” before turning around because he wanted to make sure he liked the performance for more than just the fact that it was in another language. “You have a lot of power and the way you delivered some of those lines toward the end, I was super happy!” he raved.

Mariette Gevorgian

Next to take the stage was Mariette Gevorgian, who is just 15. She sang Demi Lovato‘s “Anyone” for her Blind Audition. However, none of the coaches turned around.

“The great thing about being 15 years old and doing this is you’re not running out of time,” Levine assured her, and Clarkson added, “You have such a beautiful gift. I think today was timing. My team is almost full, but I would have turned for you, so please come back!”

Jason Farol

After his performance of SZA’s “Saturn,” Jason Farol also wasn’t able to convince any of the judges to push their buttons. However, Clarkson immediately recognized Jason, and he revealed that he was on the show Duets with her in 2012.

“I just felt like you were having a little control issues with pitch and things of that nature,” Legend admitted, and Clarkson said, “You know I love your voice. I am so sorry. That would’ve been so cool.”

Mikenley Brown

Mikenley Brown came to The Voice with a very unique rendition of Katy Perry‘s “Teenage Dream,” which she started out slow and added her raspy flair to. Legend and Levine turned around back-to-back, and Clarkson eventually followed, making this a Triple Turn.

“I didn’t even recognize the song at first because you put your own thing on it,” Levine said. “You’re tasteful, you have an ethereal quality to what you do. … Just to see you in your element, eyes closed, standing there stoically singing, is the kind of purity that I love the most.”

Clarkson praised Mikenley’s tone. “I’m a big fan. I have navigated a competition at your age. I’ve also won this, if you want to take a look up there, more than these boys,” she laughed. “I know how to win a show and I have no one on my team in your lane.”

Finally, it was Legend’s turn to weigh in. “That was so cool. I was the first one to turn for you, you might have noticed that,” he pointed out. “I think you’re cool. I would love to work with you. I think I would be a great coach for you.”

Ultimately, it was Mikenley who had to make the decision, and she chose Clarkson. With that, Clarkson earned her third Triple Turn and completed her team.

Grace Humphries

Grace Humphries used music to process the loss of her brother, who died from brain cancer ahead of his 10th birthday 10 years ago. She came to The Voice with a performance of “Both Sides Now” by Joni Mitchell.

Legend turned around almost right away, and since Levine didn’t push his button, Grace automatically landed on Team Legend.

“I just love your voice and your spirit,” Legend said. “I heard your voice and your tone and the way you kind of embraced the stage. I want you on my team. I feel like you got a little shaky once I pushed the button, which happens, but I’m so excited to work with you. You have such a beautiful voice, a beautiful stage presence.”

Levine admitted he didn’t turn around because he heard some “pitch issues,” but assured Grace that Legend will help her work that all out.

Natasha Blaine

Natasha Blaine, who works part-time in a sauna studio, auditioned for The Voice with the hopes of pursuing music full-time. Her performance of “Kiss of Life” by Sade earned a chair turn from Legend.

“Your tone is so beautiful. You approached the song with a lot of style and I really liked your performance. I get you all to myself!” Natasha’s new coach raved.

Drew Russell

Drew Russell grew up around music since her dad was a member of the a cappella group Take 6. For her Blind Audition, she performed “Blue Bayou” by Linda Ronstadt. Levine turned for the performance, landing Drew on his team.

“I’m so happy that I found my way to you and I don’t have to deal with them,” the Maroon 5 singer joked. “I really think you’re special. You struggled a little bit in the beginning, I heard you trying to find it. I don’t care about that. That happens to everybody. You really salvaged the performance.”

Clarkson agreed that Drew will fare well in the competition because of her difficult song choice, and Legend praised Drew for “turning around” the performance like Levine mentioned.

Syd Millevoi

Next up, Syd Millevoi, who sings in a wedding band, performed “Mamma Knows Best” by Jessie J. Both Legend and Levine turned around from the very first note. “You have got to be kidding me,” Clarkson, who was out of the running because of her full team, complained. “I’m so mad right now!”

“I don’t understand what just happened,” Clarkson told Syd. “I am so angry.” Levine, meanwhile, said that he was “super stoked.”

“Your vocal pierced through this audience and shook us all to our core. There’s that sense of soul and urgency and passion. Your type of performing is a lost art form that I feel like needs to be thrust back into the spotlight,” Levine added.

Legend admitted he was “in awe” of Syd. “You were sent from heaven to fill that final spot and you can win this competition,” he added. Legend won the battle against Levine, adding Syd to his now-full team.

Daniel Sovich

With just one spot left on Levine’s team, Daniel Sovich hoped to join the show with his rendition of “Just the Way You Are” by Billy Joel. While Levine noted, “I love this song,” the performance didn’t pique his interest enough to push his button.

“It felt more Broadway than anything else,” Clarkson admitted, which tracks, since Daniel previously booked a Broadway gig before COVID-19 shut the show down in 2020. “But you have a great voice.”

Levine agreed, adding, “It did feel theatrical at times and I don’t think that’s a bad thing, but the vocal has a sort of an understated-ness to it that when you lose that sometimes it can become a different thing, so it kind of brought me outside of it.”

Legend gave Jacob some advice for what he can improve on so he can come back and try out again.

Jared Shoemaker

The final Blind Audition was from Jared Shoemaker. He performed “I Never Lie” by Zach Top, and it was enough to get Levine to turn around and fill out his team.

“I am so happy right now because their teams are full,” Levine bragged. “The subtle simplicity of your voice is so refreshing. The emotion and little breaks of your voice that I love so much, you just have one of those great voices. I don’t have anybody like you on my team.”

Who won the Triple Turn competition?

Clarkson and Levine tied for the Triple Turn competition with three each. So, as a tiebreaker, the amount of two-chair turns each coach won was factored in, and Clarkson was named the winner.

This means that Clarkson will have a Super Steal in the Battle Rounds, which she’ll be able to use one time to cancel out any other Steals for that singer.

Here’s the full list of teams that the coaches will be bringing into the Battle Rounds:

Team Legend

Lucas West

AJ Robinson

Kendra Remedios

Mike Steele (Triple Turn)

Adi Arora

KJ Willis

Ashley Marina (Triple Turn)

Grace Humphries

Natasha Blaine

Syd Millevoi

Team Adam

Alexia Jay (Triple Turn)

Bay Simpson

Jeremy Keith (Triple Turn)

Bijou Belle

Jaali Boyd

Moses G.

Hunter Jordan (Triple Turn)

Aziz Guerra

Drew Russell

Jared Shoemaker

Team Kelly

Julia Golden

Abigayle Oakley (Triple Turn)

Jonah Mayor

Liv Ciara

Aaron LaVigne

JW Griffin (Triple Turn)

Tia Durant

Blaire Elbert

Houston Kelly

Mikenley Brown (Triple Turn)

