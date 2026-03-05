What To Know American Idol and The Voice both aired new episodes on March 2.

Their episodes overlapped for an hour from 9/8c to 10/9c.

One show came out on top in the ratings, scoring more than 50% higher viewership than its competitor.

For the second week in a row, The Voice and American Idol overlapped schedules on Monday, March 2. There was a one-hour crossover for the two shows, with American Idol airing from 8/7c to 10/9c on ABC and The Voice airing from 9/8c to 11/10c on NBC.

It ended up being American Idol that won the night, earning 5.19 million total viewers, compared to The Voice’s 3.32 million total viewers. Idol was up 56% over The Voice in total viewers, giving the show its biggest margin of victory ever. The shows tied in the key demo of Adults 18-49 with .42 ratings.

While American Idol Season 24 has been airing since January, The Voice didn’t premiere its 29th season until February 23, so this was only the second week where they were directly competing. Idol won in the ratings for the February 23 episode, as well, scoring 5.52 million total viewers, compared to The Voice’s 3.84 million.

The Voice is currently in the blind auditions phase of competition, with coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Adam Levine building teams of 10 artists in hopes of winning the Battle of Champions-themed season. Meanwhile, American Idol, which stars Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood, and Luke Bryan as judges this year, just wrapped up Hollywood Week, narrowing down the contestant pool from 127 to the Top 30.

Moving forward, The Voice has another night of blind auditions coming up, while American Idol will debut its Ohana round during the March 9 episode. Both shows will continue airing on Monday nights in their same time slots (Idol for two hours at 8/7c and The Voice for two hours at 9/8c), so the ratings battle will continue as the seasons wind down.

Previously, American Idol aired on Sunday nights, with some Monday episodes thrown in throughout the season. Meanwhile, The Voice used to be on both Mondays and Tuesday nights, but will only be airing on Mondays this year due to NBA games taking over NBC on Tuesdays.

American Idol, Season 24, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC

The Voice, Season 29, Mondays, 9/8c, NBC