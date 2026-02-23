The Voice is changing things up in a major way for Season 29. For starters, this will be the first season with only three coaches instead of four. Plus, for the first time, all of the coaches are former winners, with Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Adam Levine returning to their big red chairs.

There will also be no live voting this season. Instead, all of the decisions will be made in-house, with The Voice superfans and former contestants casting votes in the Semifinals and Finals to determine who will win the show.

But before that happens, there are also some new additions to the earlier portions of the competition. In fact, during the Blind Auditions, which begin on February 23, the coaches will be going head-to-head in a Triple Turn Competition. Scroll down to learn more about that and more of what’s to come.

What is the Triple Turn Competition on The Voice?

The Triple Turn Competition will have the judges battling it out to win three-chair turns like never before. In the Blind Auditions, a three-chair turn is when a contestant gets all of the coaches to turn around for their performance.

This season, whichever coach wins the most three-chair turns will get a special advantage in the Battle Rounds called the Super Steal.

What is the Super Steal on The Voice?

In the Battle Rounds, coaches have the opportunity to steal artists who are in danger of elimination from another team. The Super Steal will give the Triple Turn winner the most powerful Steal of all, though, as it negates any other coach’s attempt to steal an artist.

So, if two coaches want an eliminated Battle Round artist on their team, and one of them uses a Super Steal, that coach will automatically win without having to pitch themselves to the contestant against their opponent. The Super Steal can only be used once.

What is the All-Star Showdown on The Voice?

After the Battle Rounds, the Knockout Round will also feature something new: The All-Star Showdown. Amid the Knockout performances, each coach will also bring back two past contestants to perform in sing-offs to try and help their coach earn an advantage in the finale.

Levine is bringing back two of his past winners, Jordan Smith and Javier Colon, and so is Clarkson, with the returns of Jake Hoot and Girl Named Tom. Meanwhile, Legend’s only past winner, Maelyn Jarmon, will return, along with his third place finisher, Renzo. CeeLo Green will be back to judge the sing-offs.

The coach who wins the All-Star Showdown will be guaranteed to have two artists in the Finals, while the other coaches will each only have one.

The Voice, Season 29 Premiere, Monday, 9/8c, NBC