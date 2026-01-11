The first look at Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser in the Yellowstone Beth and Rip spinoff was revealed in a Paramount ad during the 83rd Golden Globes on Sunday, January 11, on CBS. The teaser revealed the show’s title: Dutton Ranch.

The show’s title was previously reported to be The Dutton Ranch, but that was a working title. The Golden Globes ad, starring Helen Mirren, called it Dutton Ranch. Reilly and Hauser’s snippet showed them riding horseback and smiling on a sunny day. The video wasn’t available online as of the time of publication, but it teased Paramount’s upcoming programming slate. It’s not yet confirmed if Dutton Ranch will air on Paramount Network or exclusively on Paramount+.

In the spinoff, Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler are grateful for the peace they sought, fought, and nearly died for with their 7,000-acre Dutton Ranch. With tough times and stiff competition, Beth and Rip do what they must to survive, all while ensuring Carter (Finn Little) becomes the man he’s supposed to be.

Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser reprise their roles as the franchise’s favorite couple in Dutton Ranch. Their “adopted” son, Carter (Little), is also coming back. As previously announced, Ed Harris and Annette Bening will also star, along with Natalie Alyn Lind, Marc Menchaca, Juan Pablo Raba, and JR Villareal.

Yellowstone aired on Paramount Network during its five-season run. The other Yellowstone spinoffs came out on Paramount+, and the next new spinoff, Luke Grimes‘ Marshals, premieres on CBS on March 1. New teasers for Marshals were aired during Golden Globes ad breaks as well.

Marshals follows Kayce Dutton as he starts anew with a new job as a U.S. Marshal after the events of Yellowstone‘s final season. His son, Tate Dutton (Brecken Merrill), is in the show, but Kayce’s wife, Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille), has been mysteriously absent from every teaser and casting announcement so far.

A premiere date for Dutton Ranch will be announced at a later time, but based on this teaser, it seems that it’s coming out in 2026.

