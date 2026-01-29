‘Marshals’ Creator Reveals Taylor Sheridan’s Actual Involvement in ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff

What To Know Marshals is the first Yellowstone show solely created and written by Taylor Sheridan.

Showrunner Spencer Hudnut revealed Sheridan’s involvement in the series in a recent panel.

The series aims to bring the Yellowstone universe to network television in a fresh way.

Kayce Dutton returns to TV in Marshals, a new Yellowstone spinoff that’s airing on CBS instead of Paramount Network or Paramount+ like its predecessors. It’s the first Yellowstone spinoff that doesn’t have Taylor Sheridan solely in the driver’s seat as writer and creator. So what is Sheridan’s actual involvement in the show? He’s credited as an executive producer, but Marshals showrunner and executive producer Spencer Hudnut revealed Sheridan’s involvement in the day-to-day production of the series.

Premiering March 1 on CBS, Marshals is a new chapter of the Yellowstone franchise starring Luke Grimes as Kayce, the youngest of the Dutton siblings from the original series. Brecken Merrill returns as Tate Dutton, Kayce’s son, and Gil Birmingham and Mo Brings Plenty are reprising their Yellowstone roles as well, but Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille) seems to have died by the time the show starts, based on the Marshals trailer. Kayce, a former Navy SEAL, joins Montana’s U.S. Marshals in the CBS drama as he seeks out a new start for his life.

Hudnut, Sheridan, and David Glasser (Sheridan’s longtime producing partner) are credited as the creators of Marshals, and Sheridan has a “created by” credit on the series and first two episodes. Sheridan did not write the new spinoff himself. He wrote every other Yellowstone show by himself.

Hudnut, Grimes, and more stars of Marshals opened up about the upcoming series in a virtual panel with the Television Critics Association on Tuesday, January 27. Hudnut was asked about Sheridan’s involvement during the panel.

“Taylor’s fingerprints are obviously all over this show,” Hudnut told TCA. “He created these great characters. He created this great universe. He was very generous to me in terms of his time and helping shape this show. He’s been incredibly gracious throughout. Whenever we hit a problem, [he’d] be there to help solve it. But you know, his influence is in every sort of aspect of this show.”

Sheridan was not part of the day-to-day work on the show, Hudnut confirmed.

“I don’t think I’d be sitting here if he had to be involved in a day-to-day way,” the executive producer said. “That was never the setup. But he’s certainly there for us when we need him.”

Hudnut was previously the showrunner of CBS’s SEAL Team. He told TCA that he was approached to help create a Yellowstone show for CBS.

“Actually, when I was approached, it was specifically for CBS to try to bring the Yellowstone show to network television, and so that was the aim,” Hudnut told journalists. “And trying to do it in a non-traditional network way has been our goal, and hopefully, we executed that.”

Marshals is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios with Sheridan, along with David C. Glasser as executive producer for 101 Studios, as well as John Linson, Art Linson, Hudnut, Luke Grimes, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, and Bob Yari. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.