Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Shares Sweet Video of Daughter Taking Her First Steps

What To Know Gypsy-Rose Blanchard shared an Instagram video of her 14-month-old daughter Aurora taking her first steps.

Blanchard and her boyfriend Ken Urker welcomed Aurora in December 2024.

The couple are considering IVF for future children to avoid passing on Blanchard’s genetic condition.

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard has given fans a glimpse into the moment her 14-month-old daughter, Aurora, achieved a major milestone.

Taking to Instagram on Friday (March 6), the Lifetime reality star posted a video of her daughter, whom she shares with boyfriend Ken Urker, taking her first steps.

“Omg she is walking!!! This just happened! 💗💗💗,” Blanchard captioned the post, which included a clip of Aurora slowly and carefully walking across the living room to her jumperoo.

Fans flooded the comments to share their reactions, with one Instagram user writing, “Such a big moment 🥹🥹❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

“Love that kid! She nailed it yay,” said another.

“Awe!! That waddle 😍❤️,” another added.

Another wrote, “She’s walking like she’s been doing it for years! Absolutely precious🥰.”

“Ohh my goshhh full head of hair already!! So adorable,” said one commenter.

“Look at this cute little wiggle! She’s a doll!,” added another.

“Yaaaaaay, the world is her oyster now!!!! Go Aurora go you got the world in your hands now baby girl 💕 good job mama and daddy,” wrote one fan.

Blanchard and Urker previously shared photos of Aurora’s first birthday in December 2025. “One year of our sweet Aurora 🌸💖 Celebrating her FIRST birthday with a Ms. Rachel theme and so much love. 💕🎉,” Blanchard wrote alongside a family snap.

Urker also shared a slideshow of pics from the special day, including Aurora playing with her new toys. “My little girl turns ONE! Thank you to everyone for making her day so special ❤️ She was surrounded by so much love,” he wrote.

Blanchard was released from prison in December 2023, where she was serving a 10-year sentence after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the 2015 death of her mother, Dee Dee. Growing up, she was a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a disorder where a parent or guardian either makes up fake symptoms or causes real symptoms to make it look like the child is sick.

Since her release, Blanchard divorced from her ex-husband Ryan Anderson, whom she’d married while in jail, and rekindled her romance with Urker. She and Urker welcomed Aurora in December 2024.

In September 2025, Blanchard told People that she and Urker are open to having another baby. “As of right now, we have not made any solidified plans. We hope to do IVF sometime in the near future, but right now all our focus is on Aurora,” she said. “As for IVF, it’s a way to ensure that I do not pass on my genetic condition of microdeletion 1q21.1.”

She added, “We are thankful Aurora tested negative, but can’t take the risk for another child naturally, so IVF is our best option, and with it, we can choose the gender. We would like to give Aurora a baby brother.”