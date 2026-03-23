Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Slammed for Making Light of Mom’s Murder on TikTok

What To Know Gypsy-Rose Blanchard faced backlash after participating in a TikTok trend where she joked about her role in her mother’s 2015 murder.

Blanchard served over eight years in prison for second-degree murder.

Many social media users criticized the video, accusing Blanchard of making light of a serious crime.

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard is facing backlash after using a viral TikTok trend to make light of the 2015 murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard.

In a video shared by TikTok influencer Natalie Reynolds on Saturday (March 21), Blanchard and Reynolds sit at a kitchen counter as they make confessions and ask the other not to judge. The video is part of a social media trend called “We listen, and we don’t judge,” in which people reveal their often embarrassing secrets in a joking manner.

At one point in the clip, Blanchard says, “I went to prison for eight and a half years because I…” She then throws up an X sign with her hands and makes a choking sound before adding, “…my own mom.”

Reynolds responds, “Oh my god!” But Blanchard tells her, “Hey, we listen, and we don’t judge.”

Blanchard was released from prison in December 2023, where she was serving a 10-year sentence after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the 2015 death of her mother. Growing up, Blanchard was a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a disorder where a parent or guardian either makes up fake symptoms or causes real symptoms to make it look like the child is sick.

On June 9, 2015, Blanchard and then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn killed Dee Dee. Godejohn was sentenced to life in prison.

Since her release from prison, Blanchard divorced from her ex-husband Ryan Anderson, whom she’d married while in jail, and rekindled her romance with Ken Urker. She and Urker welcomed a baby daughter, Aurora, in December 2024. Fans have been able to follow Blanchard’s post-prison life in the Lifetime series Life After Lock Up.

However, the latest TikTok video has been met with backlash, with many accusing Blanchard of making light of her mother’s murder.

“There’s absolutely nothing funny in this, this is actually so freaking wrong,” wrote one TikTok commenter.

“The fact she jokes about it doesn’t seem right to me,” said another.

“Isn’t this an admission of guilt?” wrote another.

Another added, “This is so odd… do they think this is funny?”

“The fact that you guys are joking about this s*** is nuts,” said one commenter.

“Yeah this took it a bit too far,” added wrote.

“This actually made me feel sick,” said another.