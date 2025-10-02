Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Shares Her Ryan Anderson Divorce Regrets

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard opened up about the regrets she has about her and her ex-husband Ryan Anderson’s divorce.

“My only regret is having had broken a heart,” she told People in an interview published on Thursday, October 2. “I’m not the kind of person that would ever wanna cause anyone heartbreak or pain, but unfortunately, that is a part of life. Everyone has broken a heart a time or two. It doesn’t ever feel good. It’s part of the long road to get to where you actually belong.”

Noting that she and Anderson are no longer in touch, Blanchard continued, “After a long time of back-and-forth that just was unhealthy and argumentative, it’s best to let each other heal.”

Blanchard met Anderson while she was serving a 10-year, second-degree murder jail sentence for the 2015 death of her mother, Clauddine “DeeDee” Blanchard. The pair split a few months after her December 2023 release and finalized their divorce one year later.

Prior to Anderson, Blanchard dated and was briefly engaged to her current boyfriend, Ken Urker. The pair reunited after Blanchard and Anderson’s 2024 separation and welcomed their daughter, Aurora, that December.

Blanchard went on to tell the outlet she takes full responsibility for her choice “to leave Ryan for Ken because had I not done that, I wouldn’t have my beautiful baby girl.” She added, “I wouldn’t have the insight to recognize patterns of behavior in relationships that needed to be addressed and worked on. It was a growth experience for me.”

Blanchard noted that it was her stepmother, Kristy Blanchard, who encouraged her to “prioritize her own happiness,” even though it would hurt another person’s feelings. “It was gonna be hard. A lot of people would think negatively towards me for it,” she explained. “So she fully prepared me for the storm that was to come as far as backlash from the public was concerned. What I was not prepared for was backlash from family members.”

At the end of the day, Blanchard said that the “hole in my heart was just too great to ignore and so I faced the consequences and the music, as they say, and put feelings into action.”

Blanchard also clarified that there was no malicious intent behind her decision to be with Urker over Anderson. “It’s not like we had talked about, ‘Well, if you leave Ryan, then we could be together,'” she stated. “It wasn’t like that. It was more of, ‘I have this pull in my heart for you. I wanna know for sure what could’ve been.’ I didn’t even know if it would last, but I felt that strongly.”

Blanchard also said she hopes Anderson can heal from the “pain” she caused him, adding, “I know something like that takes time. And if he does have a relationship, I really hope the best for them both. I care about Ryan and I hope that he still believes in love. Just because I was not the one doesn’t mean that the one is not out there. So I hope he takes a chance on it.”

In another interview with People published on Tuesday, September 30, Blanchard confirmed that she will say “yes” to Urker if/when he pops the question for a second time. “Of course, having his last name would be nice, but it wouldn’t change anything in our daily life,” she said. “We still love each other just as much. We value the important pillars on which a committed relationship stands on honesty love, respect and trust.”