Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Gives Birth to Baby Girl Aurora — See First Family Photo

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard and her boyfriend, Ken Urker, are celebrating the new year with the arrival of their baby girl, Aurora Urker.

Ken took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, January 1, to share the first snap of his newborn daughter. In the pic, Blanchard is seen in a hospital bed cradling Aurora, who is wearing a pink hat, while Ken leans over and clasps their hands.

“Welcoming 2025 with the greatest gift of all,” Ken captioned the photo.

According to TMZ, Blanchard confirmed she gave birth on Saturday, December 28, in Louisiana. That makes the birth date precisely one year from the day Blanchard was released from prison.

“Aurora is healthy and we are so happy,” Ken told the outlet.

Blanchard served seven years for her role in the 2015 stabbing death of her mother, Dee Dee. Her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, killed Dee Dee on June 9, 2015. Godejohn was sentenced to life in prison, while Blanchard was sentenced to 10 years in prison for second-degree murder.

Growing up, Blanchard was a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a disorder where a parent or guardian either makes up fake symptoms or causes real symptoms to make it look like the child is sick.

Following her release from prison in December 2023, Blanchard filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Ryan Anderson, and rekindled her romance with her former flame, Ken. The couple announced that they were expecting their first baby together in July.

Since then, Blanchard has been providing updates on her pregnancy via social media, including a gender reveal, baby shower, paternity test, and ultrasound.

Speaking with People last month, Blanchard revealed that Ken came up with the name Aurora, noting, “There’s a whole backstory to it.”

“Some people think that it’s because of the Disney princess,” Blanchard said, referring to Sleeping Beauty. “Some people think that it’s because Kristy’s [her stepmom] dog is named Aurora Grace. It’s not because of that.”

“Back whenever Ken and I were together seven years ago, both of us have a fascination with the Northern Lights, and the proper term is the Aurora Borealis,” she shared, recalling her first time dating Ken during her stint in prison.

“I think it was maybe in 2018, we wrote each other’s future kid’s name on pieces of paper and Aurora is what we both picked without even knowing each other was picking it,” she added.