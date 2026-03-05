Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Opens Up About Her Weight Loss Journey

What To Know Gypsy-Rose Blanchard opened up about weight loss journey via social media.

Blanchard denied using weight loss medication, and instead credited her transformation to lifestyle changed.

Blanchard has previously been open about not using weight loss drugs and has explained to fans why she wears wigs over her natural hair.

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard is opening up about how she has lost weight over the past two years since her release from prison.

In a Wednesday, March 4, Instagram post, Blanchard filmed herself stepping onto a scale, weighing in at 108.2 pounds. She also showed off her athleisure outfit, which consisted of a teal sports bra and black leggings.

“Okay y’all, I’m not gatekeeping. My weight loss came from life circumstances,” Blanchard explained in the post’s caption. “After being released two years ago my lifestyle changed a lot — from commissary junk food to home-cooked meals and trying new foods.”

Blanchard went on to clarify that she doesn’t “follow a workout routine,” “limit [her] diet,” or use a GLP-1 weight-loss drug. “I wasn’t actively trying to lose weight… my whole life just changed and adjusted to freedom. 💗,” she stated.

Fans reacted to Blanchard’s health update in the post’s comments, with one user writing, “You look stunning!!!! Good for you mama!” Another added, “You’re beautiful inside & out at any body size 💖 seeing you happy is the best!!!”

Someone else shared, “Hope you’re living your best and Most Happy Life now ❤️.” A different person posted, “You don’t have to explain to anyone. You look amazing!!”

Some users, however, expressed concern over Blanchard’s weight. “108 pounds as a GROWN women is kinda crazy but you look good,” one person wrote. Another criticized, “Girl, we live in a time where we don’t brag about our weight loss unless we are showing a fitness routine, this is very tone deaf and narcissistic.”

However, one person pointed out that Blanchard’s weight is average for someone of her height. “Proud of you, Gypsy! Btw, for those who don’t know- Gypsy is 4’11,” they explained, adding, “She’s well within the healthy parameter for her height.” (According to the Cleveland Clinic, the “optimum” weight for a person who is 4’11 ranges from 94 to 119 pounds.)

Gypsy-Rose served eight years behind bars for her role in the 2015 murder of her abusive mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. She was released in 2023, and has since welcomed a daughter, Aurora, with her boyfriend, Ken Urker.

Gypsy-Rose previously shut down rumors that she was using weight loss drugs in January 2025, just one month after she gave birth to her daughter. “NO, I am not on any weight loss medication (I just look damn good for postpartum, hate me cause you ant me) 🤷‍♀️,” she wrote via her Instagram Story at the time.

In another Instagram Stories post later that year, Gypsy-Rose also explained to fans why she wears wigs rather than sport her natural hair. “This is my real natural hair. I had to cut it really short because nearly two years of bleaching completely fried it,” she wrote alongside a snap of herself with a pixie cut in November 2025.

She added, “I don’t feel confident with short hair, so I normally wear a high-quality wig while my real hair grows back healthy. I’m giving my hair a fresh start so it can grow long again.”