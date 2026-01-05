What To Know Over 100 previously unseen videos from the Gypsy-Rose Blanchard murder case have been released via a freedom of information request.

The videos, many featuring Blanchard discussing her relationship with Nicholas Godejohn and their disturbing fantasies, provide new insights into their mindset before the 2015 murder of Dee Dee Blanchard.

Since her release from prison in December 2023, Blanchard has divorced, started a new relationship, welcomed a daughter, and publicly reflected on her accountability and future.

Over 100 previously unseen videos from the Gypsy-Rose Blanchard murder case have been released through a new freedom of information (FOI) request, reigniting public interest in the infamous true crime story.

The videos, many of which feature Blanchard talking about her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn, were shared by the Into the Weeds podcast. In one clip, Blanchard wears a red dress and brown wig and speaks about “fantasies” in which Godejohn is a vampire.

Blanchard was released from prison in December 2023, where she was serving a 10-year sentence after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the 2015 death of her mother, Dee Dee.

Growing up, Blanchard was a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a disorder where a parent or guardian either makes up fake symptoms or causes real symptoms to make it look like the child is sick. On June 9, 2015, Blanchard and Godejohn killed Dee Dee.

Godejohn, who was sentenced to life in prison, is spoken about frequently in the newly released videos. According to UniLad, in one clip, Blanchard refers to Godejohn as a “vampire” as she discusses their potential future marriage and having children.

“The plan for if we have a boy first, we’re going to protect him and our children from the outside world, because they can’t know about you being a vampire,” Blanchard says, per UniLad. “If we have a girl, the way it has to be, she has to lose her virginity to you because you are the master of the household.”

Blanchard continues, “I will have to explain that to her when she’s of an age where it’s time to explain it, like not when she’s 7, more like around 13.”

Other videos allegedly show Blanchard playing different characters in wigs, with many of them filmed in the same house where Dee Dee was later killed.

In another video, Blanchard refers to Godejohn as her “handsome prince” and says if her mom found out about their relationship, she’d “be in so much trouble and probably go to jail.”

The documents, which cost $786 to access, contain 100s of videos, though not all have been released. Officials have noted some footage remains sealed due to “nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images.”

Since her release from prison in December 2023, Blanchard divorced from her ex-husband Ryan Anderson, whom she’d married while in jail, and rekindled her romance with Ken Urker. She and Urker welcomed a baby daughter, Aurora, in December 2024. Fans have been able to follow Blanchard’s post-prison life in the Lifetime series Life After Lock Up.

After completing her parole in June 2025, Blanchard shared a lengthy Instagram post, in which she wrote, “I’ve taken accountability and now, I take back my life. When I accepted my sentence, I accepted the weight of my choices. I served my time. That was my accountability and I’ve carried it for years. I don’t owe the past anything more.”

She also addressed Godejohn, calling him a “deeply disturbed man” and saying, “Regardless of my role of unintentional manipulation… Nicholas made the decision to move forward with that night. That was a choice, and he is not exempt from the consequences of that choice.”