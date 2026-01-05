Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Reveals True Feelings for Killer Ex in Bombshell Previously Unseen Videos

Martin Holmes
Comments
Gypsy-Rose Blanchard
Into The Weeds Podcast YouTube

What To Know

  • Over 100 previously unseen videos from the Gypsy-Rose Blanchard murder case have been released via a freedom of information request.
  • The videos, many featuring Blanchard discussing her relationship with Nicholas Godejohn and their disturbing fantasies, provide new insights into their mindset before the 2015 murder of Dee Dee Blanchard.
  • Since her release from prison in December 2023, Blanchard has divorced, started a new relationship, welcomed a daughter, and publicly reflected on her accountability and future.

Over 100 previously unseen videos from the Gypsy-Rose Blanchard murder case have been released through a new freedom of information (FOI) request, reigniting public interest in the infamous true crime story.

The videos, many of which feature Blanchard talking about her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn, were shared by the Into the Weeds podcast. In one clip, Blanchard wears a red dress and brown wig and speaks about “fantasies” in which Godejohn is a vampire.

Blanchard was released from prison in December 2023, where she was serving a 10-year sentence after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the 2015 death of her mother, Dee Dee.

Growing up, Blanchard was a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a disorder where a parent or guardian either makes up fake symptoms or causes real symptoms to make it look like the child is sick. On June 9, 2015, Blanchard and Godejohn killed Dee Dee.

Godejohn, who was sentenced to life in prison, is spoken about frequently in the newly released videos. According to UniLad, in one clip, Blanchard refers to Godejohn as a “vampire” as she discusses their potential future marriage and having children.

“The plan for if we have a boy first, we’re going to protect him and our children from the outside world, because they can’t know about you being a vampire,” Blanchard says, per UniLad. “If we have a girl, the way it has to be, she has to lose her virginity to you because you are the master of the household.”

Blanchard continues, “I will have to explain that to her when she’s of an age where it’s time to explain it, like not when she’s 7, more like around 13.”

Other videos allegedly show Blanchard playing different characters in wigs, with many of them filmed in the same house where Dee Dee was later killed.

In another video, Blanchard refers to Godejohn as her “handsome prince” and says if her mom found out about their relationship, she’d “be in so much trouble and probably go to jail.”

The documents, which cost $786 to access, contain 100s of videos, though not all have been released. Officials have noted some footage remains sealed due to “nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images.”

Since her release from prison in December 2023, Blanchard divorced from her ex-husband Ryan Anderson, whom she’d married while in jail, and rekindled her romance with Ken Urker. She and Urker welcomed a baby daughter, Aurora, in December 2024. Fans have been able to follow Blanchard’s post-prison life in the Lifetime series Life After Lock Up.

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Explains Why She Always Wears Wigs
Related

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Explains Why She Always Wears Wigs

After completing her parole in June 2025, Blanchard shared a lengthy Instagram post, in which she wrote, “I’ve taken accountability and now, I take back my life. When I accepted my sentence, I accepted the weight of my choices. I served my time. That was my accountability and I’ve carried it for years. I don’t owe the past anything more.”

She also addressed Godejohn, calling him a “deeply disturbed man” and saying, “Regardless of my role of unintentional manipulation… Nicholas made the decision to move forward with that night. That was a choice, and he is not exempt from the consequences of that choice.”

If you or someone you know is the victim of child abuse, contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453). If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up key art
Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Full Cast & Crew

Lifetime

Reality Series

2024–

TV14

Documentary

Reality

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up ›

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Bill Maher, Rob Reiner
1
Bill Maher Makes Candid Admission About Rob Reiner’s Death
2
Critics Choice Awards 2026: Full List of TV Winners
Ariana Grande attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California; Michael B. Jordan attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California; Hannah Einbinder attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California.
3
Critics Choice Awards 2026 Red Carpet Photos: See All the Stars
Chelsea Handler, 2026 Critics Choice Awards, January 4, 2026.
4
Chelsea Handler Shades Kevin Costner & More, Remembers Rob Reiner in Critics Choice Monologue
5
Will Jensen Ackles and Melissa Roxburgh Return in ‘Tracker’ Season 3?