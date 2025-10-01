Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Drops Big News About Wedding & Baby No. 2

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard has been opening up about her future, including whether she and her boyfriend, Ken Urker, plan to get married and have a second child together.

Speaking with People, the Lifetime reality star said she is open to tying the knot with Urker, despite her bad history with marriage. She was previously married to Ryan Anderson while in prison, but the pair divorced just months after Blanchard was released in December 2023. After her separation from Anderson, Blanchard rekindled her romance with Urker.

“When [Urker] proposes, the answer will of course be ‘yes,'” Blanchard told the outlet.

Urker previously proposed to Blanchard in October 2018 when she was serving a 10-year prison sentence for her part in the 2015 murder of her mother, Dee Dee. Growing up, Blanchard was a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a disorder where a parent or guardian makes up fake symptoms or causes real symptoms to make it look like the child is sick.

Blanchard and Urker called off their first engagement before reuniting in August 2019. However, they split again and didn’t reconnect until Blanchard’s separation from Anderson in April 2024.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gypsy-Rose Blanchard (@gypsyrose.insta)

“I have been in love with Ken since the day we first met,” she told People. “We have been through more than most couples have and have had challenges that would break many couples, but we still stand strong, and I don’t ever see that changing.”

However, Blanchard noted that while “having his last name would be nice,” marriage isn’t the be-all and end-all. “To both me and Ken, even though it’s not on paper, we still consider ourselves united in our love for each other,” she added.

Blanchard and Urker welcomed their baby daughter, Aurora, in December 2024, and moved in together in June 2025. As for whether they’re looking to expand the family, Blanchard said she would love to give Aurora a baby brother.

“As of right now, we have not made any solidified plans. We hope to do IVF sometime in the near future, but right now all our focus is on Aurora,” Blanchard explained. “As for IVF, it’s a way to ensure that I do not pass on my genetic condition of microdeletion 1q21.1.”

Blanchard noted that Aurora “tested negative” for the condition, but “can’t take the risk for another child naturally, so IVF is our best option, and with it, we can choose the gender. We would like to give Aurora a baby brother.”

As for when this might happen, the Life After Lock Up star suggested “possibly the middle of next year,” which would give them “time to settle into these new changes.”

“I think we just want to have a little bit of an age gap, but not too big. I can handle a toddler and a newborn, but not a baby and a newborn,” she added.