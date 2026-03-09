Ex-FBI Agents Think Nancy Guthrie Could Have Been Victim of Elder Abuse

What To Know Retired FBI agents Maureen O’Connell and Jim Clemente discussed the possibility of elder abuse in the disappearance of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie.

Clemente emphasized that everyone with any connection to Nancy, including healthcare workers, service providers, and drivers, should be investigated.

The investigation continues with no suspects named.

As the Nancy Guthrie abduction investigation enters its sixth week, a pair of retired FBI agents has discussed the possibility of elder abuse in the disappearance of the 84-year-old mom.

On the March 8 episode of the Brian Entin Investigates podcast, the NewsNation correspondent spoke with former FBI special agents Maureen O’Connell and Jim Clemente, where he brought up the topic of elder abuse and whether it should be considered in Nancy’s case.

“When you have older parents, and I think a lot of people can relate to this, you know, there’s a lot of people coming in and out of the house,” Entin said, per Parade. “Whether it be healthcare workers or people helping clean up, or helping your loved one shower, that kind of thing.”

He then asked his guests if elder abuse should be on the table as a possibility in this particular investigation.

“Absolutely,” Clemente replied. “I think every single person who had even a tangential relationship to Nancy Guthrie. Anybody who worked on the house, on the yard, on the pool. Anybody who worked in the house repairing things, delivering things, even driving her in an Uber or a Lyft, all of those people should be looked at.”

He added, “Because that could have been the nexus that allowed them to understand that she was living alone and that she was vulnerable.”

Nancy, the 84-year-old mother of Today’s Savannah Guthrie, has been missing since January 31, when police believe she was abducted from her home. Since then, investigators have released doorbell camera footage of a masked suspect and shared a description of the potential abductor. No suspects have been named.

O’Connell agreed with Clemente when it came to the possibility of elder abuse, adding, “I also think that from what we know about Nancy, she was just such a nice and kind and wonderful woman. And I’ve got a neighbor here that I just love like a second mom. She, too, is 84. And ever since this whole thing kicked off, you know, I’m on her like white on rice. I just want her to be 10 times more careful about everything.”

She continued, “But the bottom line is: They tell anyone anything someone asks them.”

Entin had previously reported on Friday (March 6) that the FBI was looking into a possible internet outage the night Nancy went missing and that one neighbor’s Ring camera history from that night was mysteriously unavailable.