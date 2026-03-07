A woman was found dead alongside a canal in Phoenix, Arizona, but authorities in Pima County, Arizona, said they haven’t received any word that case is related to the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie.

On Saturday, police in Phoenix said they were investigating the death of a woman found on a canal in the city, according to Fox 10 Phoenix. They were called to the area of 27th Place and Grand Canal Trail around 7:40 a.m. local time that morning.

“Details on the call indicated that an adult female was on the nearby canal bank and was unresponsive,” a police statement says. “When officers arrived, they located the woman, who was ultimately pronounced deceased on scene.”

Further details, including the identity of the woman, have not been released.

Fox News Digital reporter Michael Ruiz shared on X later that day that Pima County authorities haven’t been informed of any link between that case and Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance. “[The Pima County Sheriff’s Department] says it has not been advised of any law enforcement activity at the canal in Phoenix this morning being connected to the Nancy Guthrie case,” Ruiz wrote.

Nancy was reported missing from her home near Tucson, Arizona, on February 1, and surveillance footage recovered from the home shows an armed individual tampering with a camera at her front door, FBI Director Kash Patel wrote on X on February 10.

On Saturday, NewsNation’s Brian Entin reported the FBI was looking into a possible internet outage the night that Nancy went missing and that one neighbor’s Ring camera history from that night was mysteriously unavailable.

In the past five weeks, Savannah and her siblings have posted multiple videos asking for the public’s help in Nancy’s safe return and sending messages to their mother’s possible abductors.

And on Friday, Savannah visited the Today studio in New York City to thank her colleagues for their support. “I wanted you to know that I’m still standing, and I still have hope, and I’m still me,” she said. “I’m holding onto my faith. I still believe. And as my mom would say, ‘Where else would I go?’”