Why Matthew Fox Won’t Return for ‘The Madison’ Season 2

The Madison filmed Seasons 1 and 2 fairly closely together so Kurt Russell could play Preston Clyburn. His Monarch: Legacy of Monsters filming schedule conflicted with The Madison‘s Season 1 production dates, so they filmed Season 2 soon after to accommodate. Russell filmed his Season 1 scenes during the production of Season 2. Matthew Fox, however, is not in the second season, he tells TV Insider. We caught up with The Madison cast ahead of the March 14 series premiere to get more details on the Taylor Sheridan series.

“This is a contained experience for me in the show, and I’m very happy about that,” Fox tells TV Insider. “It’s been an incredible experience.”

Here’s what we know about The Madison Season 2.

What is The Madison about?

The Madison is a profound love story channeled through a deeply personal family drama about resilience and transformation. Paramount+ calls it Sheridan’s most intimate work to date. It unfolds across two distinct worlds — the beautiful landscape of Montana and the vibrant energy of Manhattan — as it examines the ties that bind families together after an unexpected tragedy.

Michelle Pfeiffer and Russell’s Stacy and Preston are the central love story. The couple has been together since they were teens and share two daughters, Abby (Beau Garrett) and Paige (Elle Chapman), and two granddaughters, Bridgett (Amiah Miller) and Macy (Alaina Pollack). Abby is divorced, and Paige is newly married to Russell (Patrick J. Adams). The Clyburn family is incredibly wealthy.

Fox plays Paul Clyburn, Preston’s younger brother. He lives in Montana, and the Manhattan-based Preston visits him often to go fishing.

Based on The Madison trailer, when Stacy says that her “soul,” her “center,” is gone, it seems that the tragedy to come could be Preston’s death. She also says, “Mine is not a family designed to withstand tragedy.”

When does The Madison Season 1 come out?

The Madison Season 1 is six episodes long and will be released in two, three-episode batches. Episodes 1-3 come out on Saturday, March 14, and Episodes 4-6 come out on Saturday, March 21, only on Paramount+.

Is The Madison renewed?

The Madison has already filmed Season 2, so yes. Whether there will be a Season 3 is now the question, but the cast expressed interest in a third season to TV Insider.

When Fox said that The Madison Season 1 was “a contained experience” for him, Garrett, who was also in the interview with the Lost alum, said, “You never know.”

“You do never know, I guess,” Fox added, “but it’s been great.”

When does The Madison Season 2 come out?

A premiere date for the second season will be announced at a later time.

Who is in The Madison cast?

In addition to the actors mentioned above, The Madison also features Kevin Zegers, Ben Schnetzer, Danielle Vasinova, Rebecca Spence, Will Arnett, Natalie Pelletier, and Kaitlyn Gonzalez.

Christina Alexandra Voros, Sheridan’s frequent Yellowstone collaborator, is the director, cinematographer, and executive producer.

Is The Madison connected to Yellowstone?

No, the shows are not narratively connected.

The Madison, Season 1 Part 1 Premiere, Saturday, March 14, Paramount+

The Madison, Season 1 Part 2 Premiere, Saturday, March 21, Paramount+