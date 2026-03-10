How ‘The Madison’ Reunited Michelle Pfeiffer & Kurt Russell Almost 40 Years After ‘Tequila Sunrise’

What To Know Tequila Sunrise costars Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell reunite onscreen after 38 years in Taylor Sheridan’s new Paramount+ series The Madison.

Pfeiffer and Sheridan were determined to cast Russell, filming Season 2 early to accommodate his schedule, with all of Russell’s Season 1 scenes shot during Season 2 production.

Pfeiffer and Russell explain why they wanted to reunite onscreen on The Madison.

Thirty-eight years after they costarred in Tequila Sunrise, Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell are finally costars again. Taylor Sheridan‘s The Madison brings them together as two halves of one profound love story. Pfeiffer and Sheridan were determined to get Russell to play Preston Clyburn, so they filmed Season 2 early to accommodate his schedule. Everything you see of Russell in The Madison Season 1 was filmed during the production of Season 2. We asked Pfeiffer and Russell why they wanted The Madison to be their onscreen reunion.

“I would love to work with Kurt anytime, but it was so exciting because he’s so perfect for Preston,” Pfeiffer tells TV Insider. “I had so much fun working with him on Tequila Sunrise, and it’s not often that you get a repeat performance working with somebody that you enjoyed so much.”

“It’s true,” Russell adds in their joint interview. “We did have a good time working together years ago.”

The Madison is a profound love story channeled through a deeply personal family drama about resilience and transformation. Paramount+ calls it Sheridan’s most intimate work to date. It unfolds across two distinct worlds — the beautiful landscape of Montana and the vibrant energy of Manhattan — as it examines the ties that bind families together after an unexpected tragedy.

Pfeiffer was attached to the series first, and then came Russell. He said that, when reading the scripts for the first time, he “knew Michelle was playing Stacy, so as I’m reading it, it’s easy to watch this, and I’m saying, ‘OK, she’s gonna just hammer this against the wall every day.'” But it was more than costarring with Pfeiffer that appealed to Russell. Sheridan’s writing, plus the rest of the characters, were big draws.

“Taylor Sheridan’s a pretty great writer, this guy, so what was [there] not to want to do?” Russell says. “It was just a scheduling thing that had to be worked out, so it did, and it worked out really good, actually. Being able to do two seasons made it double the pleasure.”

The Madison Season 1 is a six-episode season being released in two parts on March 14 and March 21. It also stars Beau Garrett, Elle Chapman, Matthew Fox, Rebecca Spence, Patrick J. Adams, Kevin Zegers, Ben Schnetzer, Danielle Vasinova, Will Arnett, and more.

The Madison, Season 1 Part 1 Premiere, Saturday, March 14, Paramount+

The Madison, Season 1 Part 2 Premiere, Saturday, March 21, Paramount+