With Yellowstone over and done, the numerous spinoffs are the franchise’s ticket to future stories. Ahead of the two-hour series finale, which aired on Sunday, December 15 on Paramount Network, it was reported that a Beth and Rip spinoff is in the works with Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser set to reprise their roles. But what about the 6666 and 1944 spinoffs? Each of those shows were announced a long time ago, and there have been little to no updates on their development since. To find out, TV Insider checked in with Yellowstone executive producer and director Christina Voros about the potential futures of these titles.

6666 was first announced in 2022 around the time when Yellowstone Season 4 had Jimmy (Jefferson White) move to Texas to work on the Four Sixes ranch. The real-life ranch, like the land in Montana, became a character in and of itself in a Jimmy-focused episode that season and again in Season 5 Part 2 when Rip and the Yellowstone cowboys set up camp there with their cattle and horses. Beth also visited horse trainer Travis (series creator Taylor Sheridan) in Texas in the series’ penultimate episode. With so much focus on Texas in the final season, you’d think Sheridan was laying the groundwork for the Texas-set 6666 spinoff, assuming it is to be set in the present day (a time period was not confirmed when the series was announced, so it could conceivably be a period origin story like 1883 and 1923). The series finale also saw Teeter (Jen Landon) move to Texas, setting up a potential return for her should 6666 be set in the present day.

1944 was announced in 2023 along with The Madison (which at the time was called 2024 and has since gotten a title change). A series description for 1944 was not provided, but given its numbered title it’s presumed that it will be another Dutton family prequel like 1883 and 1923 and set during World War II. Character and cast information were not provided for 6666 or 1944 upon their respective series announcements. The Madison is set in the present day and will star Michelle Pfeiffer, Patrick. J Adams, and more, and that series is already in production.

In addition to creating every Yellowstone series, Sheridan is the sole writer of every script; he doesn’t work with anyone else on them. Voros tells TV Insider that when it comes to new Yellowstone stories, no one from the crew other than Sheridan knows what shows are in development and when they’re expected to come out, if they are to come out.

Commenting on the reported Beth and Rip spinoff, Voros says, “We don’t know until we get the scripts what the story is. And when the time to tell the story is upon us, there will be a script in my inbox. And I will be really happy to saddle up.”

Voros doesn’t know if 6666 and 1944 are still in development but notes that that doesn’t necessarily mean they aren’t. There are “some doors open,” she shares.

“I honestly don’t know how Taylor chooses to tell which stories he chooses to tell when,” Voros says of 6666 and 1944. “I think he has closed a lot of doors on Yellowstone this season. There are obviously characters that we will not see again because they have been dispatched. But I think he has left some doors open, and there’s some doors that I can’t tell if they’re locked or not yet. But we will know when we cross through them.”

1923 Season 2 is the next release from this TV universe, and it’s expected to be this spinoff’s final season, although that has not been confirmed by Paramount.

1923, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, February 23, Paramount+