‘The Madison’: First Look at Michelle Pfeiffer & Kurt Russell in Taylor Sheridan Drama (PHOTOS)

Patrick J. Adams, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Kurt Russell in 'The Madison' first-look photos
Paramount+

The first photos and premiere date for Taylor Sheridan’s The Madison have been revealed.

The series, airing exclusively on Paramount+ this March, stars Michelle Pfeiffer, Kurt Russell, Patrick J. Adams, and more in what the streamer is calling Sheridan’s “most intimate work to date.” It’s set in Montana and Manhattan.

The Madison is “a profound love story channeled through a deeply personal family drama about resilience and transformation,” Paramount+ describes. It will premiere globally on Saturday, March 14, exclusively on the streaming service.

'The Madison' Actor Hints Season 2 Has Already Been Filmed
'The Madison' Actor Hints Season 2 Has Already Been Filmed

It’s a six-episode first season centering the Clyburn family. The show is a heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana.

In addition to Pfeiffer, Russell, and Adams, the series stars Beau Garrett, Elle Chapman, Amiah Miller, Alaina Pollack, Ben Schnetzer, Kevin Zegers, Rebecca Spence, Danielle Vasinova, and Matthew Fox.

The Madison is executive produced by the team behind the Yellowstone franchise, Sheridan, David C. Glasser, John Linson, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Christina Voros, Michael Friedman, and Keith Cox, in addition to Pfeiffer and Russell.

A character breakdown was not shared by Paramount+ along with this announcement. Character names and descriptions were previously reported by Variety and Deadline.

The Madison, Series Premiere, Saturday, March 14, Paramount+

Michelle Pfeiffer in 'The Madison'
Paramount+

Michelle Pfeiffer as Stacy Clyburn, a wealthy matriarch who moves her family from New York City to Montana in the wake of a life-changing event.

Michelle Pfeiffer and Beau Garrett in 'The Madison'
Paramount+

Pfeiffer as Stacy and Beau Garrett as Abigail Reese, Stacy’s daughter, and a resilient and sardonic New Yorker, who is a recently divorced mother of two.

Kurt Russell in 'The Madison'
Paramount+

Kurt Russell reportedly plays Stacy’s husband. Details about his character are being kept under wraps. Could his character die and be the reason that the Clyburns move to Montana?

Kurt Russell and Matthew Fox in 'The Madison'
Paramount+

Russell in his unnamed role, and Matthew Fox as Paul, a self-reliant bachelor who loves the outdoors.

Matthew Fox and Kurt Russell in 'The Madison' Season 1 Episode 1
Paramount+

Fox and Russell’s characters go fishing. If Russell’s character does die, was Fox’s Paul there when it happened? Perhaps the Clyburns move to Montana because it’s where their patriarch died, similar to how the Duttons settled down in Paradise Valley, Montana, because it’s where Elsa Dutton died.

Patrick J. Adams and in 'The Madison'
Paramount+

Patrick J. Adams as Russell McIntosh, a young investment banker who has followed the life path set before him from the start.

Elle Chapman as Paige McIntosh, Stacy’s daughter and a somewhat self-centered woman who indulges in a luxurious New York lifestyle provided by her parents and investment banker husband.

Matthew Fox in 'The Madison'
Paramount+

Fox as Paul. Will Stacy and Paul be The Madison‘s big love story?

Ben Schnetzer in 'The Madison'
Paramount+

Ben Schnetzer as Van, a sheriff. A previous character description for Van said he was a salt-of-the-earth and neighborly Montana rancher.

Kevin Zegers in 'The Madison'
Paramount+

Kevin Zegers as Cade Harris, the new neighbor of Stacy Clyburn, who’s asked to look out for the place until the family shows up.

Beau Garrett, Ben Schnetzer, Danielle Vasinova, and Kevin Zegers in 'The Madison'
Paramount+

Beau Garrett, Ben Schnetzer, Danielle Vasinova, and Kevin Zegers.

Vasinova plays Kestrel, an indigenous woman married to a Montana rancher who lives with her family on a double-wide trailer on their ranch.

Michelle Pfeiffer in 'The Madison'
Paramount+

Pfeiffer as Stacy, matriarch of the Clyburn family.

Beau Garrett in The Madison
Paramount+

Garrett as Abigail, with Alaina Pollack as Macy and Amiah Miller as Bridgette, Abigail’s daughters.

Michelle Pfeiffer and Amiah Miller in 'The Madison'
Paramount+

Pfeiffer as Stacy and Pollack as Macy, a grandmother and granddaughter.

The Madison key art
The Madison

Amiah Miller

Beau Garrett

Ben Schnetzer

Danielle Vasinova

Elle Chapman

Kevin Zegers

Kurt Russell

Matthew Fox

Michelle Pfeiffer

Patrick J. Adams

Rebecca Spence

Taylor Sheridan




