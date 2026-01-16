The first photos and premiere date for Taylor Sheridan’s The Madison have been revealed.

The series, airing exclusively on Paramount+ this March, stars Michelle Pfeiffer, Kurt Russell, Patrick J. Adams, and more in what the streamer is calling Sheridan’s “most intimate work to date.” It’s set in Montana and Manhattan.

The Madison is “a profound love story channeled through a deeply personal family drama about resilience and transformation,” Paramount+ describes. It will premiere globally on Saturday, March 14, exclusively on the streaming service.

“The Madison is Sheridan’s most intimate work to date, unfolding across two distinct worlds — the beautiful landscape of Montana and the vibrant energy of Manhattan — as it examines the ties that bind families together,” the streamer continues.

It’s a six-episode first season centering the Clyburn family. The show is a heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana.

In addition to Pfeiffer, Russell, and Adams, the series stars Beau Garrett, Elle Chapman, Amiah Miller, Alaina Pollack, Ben Schnetzer, Kevin Zegers, Rebecca Spence, Danielle Vasinova, and Matthew Fox.

The Madison is executive produced by the team behind the Yellowstone franchise, Sheridan, David C. Glasser, John Linson, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Christina Voros, Michael Friedman, and Keith Cox, in addition to Pfeiffer and Russell.

A character breakdown was not shared by Paramount+ along with this announcement. Character names and descriptions were previously reported by Variety and Deadline. See the cast in the gallery below.

The Madison, Series Premiere, Saturday, March 14, Paramount+