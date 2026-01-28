Kurt Russell Confirms ‘The Madison’ Season 2 Already Filmed

What To Know Kurt Russell confirmed that Season 2 of Taylor Sheridan’s new drama The Madison has already been filmed, despite no official renewal announcement.

Production schedules were adjusted to accommodate Russell.

The series, starring Michelle Pfeiffer and Russell, is described as an intimate family drama set between Montana and Manhattan.

The Madison doesn’t need an official renewal. Season 2 has already been filmed! Series star Kurt Russell said so himself in a preview for the new Taylor Sheridan drama starring Michelle Pfeiffer. This comes after another cast member, Elle Chapman, teased that Season 2 already wrapped filming.

The Madison is “a profound love story channeled through a deeply personal family drama about resilience and transformation,” Paramount+ describes. It will premiere globally on Saturday, March 14, exclusively on the streaming service.

“The Madison is Sheridan’s most intimate work to date, unfolding across two distinct worlds — the beautiful landscape of Montana and the vibrant energy of Manhattan — as it examines the ties that bind families together,” the streamer continues.

Russell’s filming schedule for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 conflicted with The Madison production schedule, the actor told Entertainment Weekly.

“I did the second season of Monarch [Legacy of Monsters], the Apple TV show, and unfortunately for me, the timing was when Madison came around,” Russell said. “And I said, ‘There’s just no way to do it,’ because I was working on this show.”

Pfeiffer and Sheridan were determined to get Russell to play Preston Clyburn (Pfeiffer and Russell played love interests in Tequila Sunrise in the 1980s). The exact details about his role are still being kept under wraps for now, but he seems to play Pfeiffer’s husband. The Madison trailer implies that Preston dies, causing the Clyburn family to make a big move from New York to Montana in their grief.

The solution to Russell’s packed schedule was to film two seasons and get Russell on set for Season 2.

“Michelle Pfeiffer and Taylor were able to get together with the people at Paramount+ and said, ‘Well, let’s do two seasons instead of just one,’” Russell shared. “‘And then before we start the second season next year, instead of doing that, we will start with Kurt’s stuff. We really do want him to play the guy. And we’ll get his first season out of the way first, and jam all that in there, and then go into the second season and do that.’ And so we were able to do that.”

Both seasons are six episodes long. Russell praised Pfeiffer’s performance and Sheridan’s writing in the drama, which Paramount+ says is Sheridan’s most intimate work to date. While it was reported to be a Yellowstone spinoff before, The Madison doesn’t seem to be directly connected to that universe.

“I was very happy about that, because I really like what The Madison is. It’s a smart show,” said Russell. “He’s a really good writer — Taylor’s excellent, and Michelle’s great, and she’s really great in this show. Talking about awards — I think they’re going to be looking Michelle’s way.”

“I think that it’s a very different show for Taylor in that it’s a very female-gaze-oriented show,” Russell added. “And I think it’s extremely well written, it was fun to play. It was really fun to do. I just had a good time.”

The Madison also stars Patrick J. Adams, Matthew Fox, Beau Garrett, Amiah Miller, Alaina Pollack, Ben Schnetzer, Kevin Zegers, Rebecca Spence, and Danielle Vasinova.

The Madison, Series Premiere, Saturday, March 14, Paramount+