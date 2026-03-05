‘Survivor 50’ Tribe Swap Reunites ‘David vs. Goliath’ Alums — Which Allies Are Separated?

What To Know New photos reveal that the first tribe swap of Survivor 50 will reunite David vs. Goliath alums Mike White, Angelina Keeley, and Christian Hubicki, reigniting old tensions and alliances.

Barely any of the alliances from the first two episodes of Survivor 50 are still together after this swap.

A breakdown of the new tribes and who has advantages.

As teased in Episode 2, the first tribe swap of Survivor 50 comes in Episode 3, airing on Wednesday, March 11, and CBS has revealed the new groups through photos from the episode.

The most eyegrabbing lineup is the Survivor: David vs. Goliath reunion between Mike White, Angelina Keeley, and Christian Hubicki. Angelina has been publicly criticizing Christian on social media after seeing his comments about her in preseason interviews. The former David tribe member made it clear that the Goliaths from his original season were more foes than friends. Angelina, meanwhile, said she wanted to be close with both Christian and The White Lotus creator (the latter of whom has become one of her closest friends since they met on Season 37 — White put both Angelina and Christian in The White Lotus).

Outside of that drama, many of the season’s early alliances have been divided. Here are the new tribes.

New Cila

The new Cila has Dee Valladares, Rizo Velovic, Kamilla Karthigesu, Rick Devens, Cirie Fields, Charlie Davis, and Jonathan Young.

Cirie and Devens are the only original members of Cila left. Cirie has been separated from her (not so) secret No. 1 ally, Ozzy Lusth. Devens has been separated from his core alliance with Christian and Emily Flippen. Christian and Emily are still together on their new tribe. Rizo has been separated from his Vatu alliance with Colby Donaldson, Q Burdette, Genevieve Mushaluk, and Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick.

Savannah Louie and Jenna Lewis-Dougherty were the first players voted out of the season so far, both of them from the original Cila. Kyle Fraser was sent home in Episode 1 after tearing his Achilles in a challenge.

New Kalo

The new Kalo has Aubry Bracco, Donaldson, Tiff Ervin, Coach Wade, Chrissy Hofbeck, Joe Hunter, and Genevieve.

Colby has been separated from his Vatu alliance with Q, Rizo, Stephenie, and Genevieve. Tiff has been pulled away from her trio alliance with Dee and Kamilla.

New Vatu

The new Vatu has Stephenie, Ozzy, Emily, Christian, Mike, Q, and Angelina.

This is the only new tribe where some alliances stayed together. There’s Stephenie and Q, and then Emily and Christian. Mike and Angelina were a package deal from the start of the game, so they’re surely going to work together in this grouping. Whether Christian wants to work with them is the big burning question.

Who has advantages in Survivor 50?

Here’s the logline for Survivor 50 Episode 3, “Did You Vote for a Tribe Swap?”: “A foreboding treemail message leaves castaways hungry for information regarding an imminent change. Knowledge is power as the boomerang idols begin to rear their heads within tribes. Then, past mistakes and baggage haunt players in their quest for redemption.”

On Cila, Cirie has an extra vote, which was given to her by Ozzy.

On Kalo, Aubry has the Billie Eilish boomerang idol gifted to her by Christian. She has no idea who sent it to her, and no one else knows that she has it. Colby, meanwhile, lost his vote in a game with Savannah in Episode 1.

On Vatu, Ozzy has the boomerang idol sent to him by Genevieve. He also doesn’t know who sent it to him. He gifted his extra vote from Episode 1 to Cirie, giving her the first advantage of her entire Survivor career. Q does not have a vote, as he “sold” it for a pot and machete on Exile Island with Ozzy in Episode 1.

Devens planted a fake idol clue on the Tribal Council set in Episode 2, with Christian’s help.

Survivor 50, Wednesdays, 8/7c, CBS