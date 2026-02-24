Which ‘Survivor’ Stars Have Been on ‘The White Lotus’? Breaking Down All the Cameos

Alyssa Norwin
Comments
Natalie Cole, Carl Boudreaux, Kara Kay, Angelina Keeley on White Lotus
HBO Max

Survivor returns with its milestone 50th season on February 25, and the all-star cast includes the return of Mike White, who finished as runner-up on Season 37. After his initial Survivor run, White went on to create the award-winning series The White Lotus, which has aired three seasons so far.

All three seasons have featured quick cameos from some of White’s Season 37 Survivor castmates, and with the show already picked up for a Season 4, fans are anxious to see if anyone from Season 50 will be featured. While the main cast members for the upcoming installment have started to be revealed, it remains to be seen which Survivor stars will make cameos.

While we wait to find out, though, we’re breaking down who from the Survivor-verse has already popped up on The White Lotus. Scroll down for the full list of cameos and for a refresh on their White Lotus roles.

Survivor, Season 50 Premiere, Wednesday, February 25, 8/7c, CBS

Alec Merlino in White Lotus
HBO Max

Alec Merlino

Alec Merlino had the largest White Lotus role of any Survivor contestant. In fact, his Season 1 character even had a name: Hutch. Hutch was a waiter/bartender at the White Lotus Resort and popped up in five episodes.

Angelina Keeley and Kara Kay on The White Lotus
HBO Max

Kara Kay & Angelina Keeley

In one of the first scenes of Season 2, Kara Kay and Angelina Keeley had a conversation with Meghann Fahy’s character, Daphne, on the beach. The women had just arrived at the White Lotus Resort in Sicily, and Daphne hyped up the place before taking a final dip in the water.

Kay and Keeley also had a front row seat to Daphne discovering a dead body in the water after their conversation.

“I was like, ‘Maybe we’re in the background, waving, drinking some cocktails,’” Kay told Vulture. “Then we got a draft of the script and realized … oh, we have lines, we’re going to say something. We’re going to be acting.”

Keeley returns to Survivor alongside White in Season 50.

Natalie Cole
HBO Max

Natalie Cole

The Season 3 premiere featured a cameo from Natalie Cole, who is dining in one of the resort’s restaurants. Fans initially thought she could have a larger role in the story, as Natasha Rothwell’s character, Belinda, waved at her in the restaurant and she returned the gesture.

However, the reason behind Belinda’s wave was later explained during a phone call with her son, during which she exclaimed, “I saw two Black people tonight, and they weren’t staff!”

Carl Boudreaux and Natalie Cole on White Lotus
HBO Max

Carl Boudreaux

Carl Boudreaux was Cole’s dinner companion during the Season 3 premiere cameo.

Christian Hubicki on White Lotus
HBO Max

Christian Hubicki

Christian Hubicki’s cameo in Season 3, Episode 5, was a blink-and-you’d-miss-it moment. However, eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice Hubicki and his real-life partner, Emily, laughing as cameras panned across a group of people at the resort in a transition scene.

Hubicki will be joining White and Keeley as a contestant on Survivor 50.

Survivor

The White Lotus

Angelina Keeley

Christian Hubicki

Mike White




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
LIONEL RICHIE, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, RYAN SEACREST, LUKE BRYAN
1
‘American Idol’: Who Made It Through Night 1 of Hollywood Week?
Outlander Heughan with Hahn
2
What It’s Like to Film an ‘Outlander’ Scene
LIONEL RICHIE, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, LUKE BRYAN
3
‘American Idol’: Why Did Hollywood Week Move to Nashville?
Thomas Doherty and Shailene Woodley for 'Paradise' Season 2
4
‘Paradise’ Stars Break Down Season 2 Premiere’s Surprise Romance
Robert Carradine
5
Robert Carradine Dies at 71: ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Costar Hilary Duff & More Pay Tribute