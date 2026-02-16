‘Survivor 50’s Angelina & Christian Rewatch Infamous Jacket Episode From ‘David vs. Goliath’ (VIDEO)

What To Know Angelina Keeley reflects on her iconic jacket moment from Survivor: David vs. Goliath, crediting it for her inclusion in the Survivor 50 cast.

Christian Hubicki, also on 50, looks back on filming the episode during a massive storm that forced an evacuation.

As part of CBS’s “Road to 50” series, classic Survivor episodes featuring current Season 50 cast members are being re-aired to highlight their past gameplay.

“Natalie, is there any way I could have your jacket?” With that line, Angelina Keeley became an iconic Survivor character. She tells TV Insider that she believes this episode is the reason she’s in the Survivor 50 cast.

Angelina said this now infamous line in Survivor: David vs. Goliath Episode 5, “Jackets and Eggs,” which re-airs tonight (February 16) on CBS as part of the “Road to 50” series. Leading up to the Survivor 50 premiere on February 25, CBS is airing classic episodes of Survivor that feature members of the Season 50 cast to refresh viewers’ memories about their history on the show. We previously did a deep dive into the Survivor: South Pacific finale with Ozzy Lusth.

In the video interview above, we look back on “Jackets and Eggs” with Angelina and Christian Hubicki, who compete in Season 50 with their fellow David vs. Goliath alum Mike White, the creator of The White Lotus.

Let’s address the elephant in the room first: Yes, Angelina brought a jacket to Survivor 50. She brought two, in fact. One is an insulated coat, and the other is a cashmere sweater. But she tells us above that she sent around 40 jacket suggestions to Survivor‘s production staff before they agreed on the two coats she brought with her to Fiji. She wanted to bring a parka at first as a joke, but they wouldn’t let her because bringing a winter coat to Fiji was apparently too silly. Genevieve Mushaluk from Survivor 47 brought a peacoat, though!

“Genevieve’s coat was nice,” Angelina admits with envy. Genevieve is on Angelina’s tribe (Vatu) in Season 50. She reveals to us that she promised her Vatu tribe that she would never ask anyone for any of their clothing this season. Christian is on the Cila tribe, and Mike is on Kalo. Christian jokes that he saw several coats on the set of Survivor 50 that made them look like potential targets for Angelina. But this David vs. Goliath is memorable for more than just its tribal council, where Angelina desperately tried to get warm.

The players were all evacuated from their camps for a couple of days due to a dangerous storm. They had just done a tribe swap into three new groups, and the teams were relegated to three different rooms for the duration of the shelter-in-place. Christian shares that they were allowed to watch old seasons of Survivor while the game was paused, but even then, the players in his room were thinking strategically about which seasons to watch and which to avoid. Christian didn’t want certain players getting any ideas!

Look back on this iconic Survivor episode in the full video interview above.

Survivor 50, Premieres Wednesday, February 25, 8/7c, CBS

