Things got messy fast on the second episode of Survivor 50. Between one player’s unfortunate incident at the beginning of the episode and a tense tribe feud between two players later on, it was a memorable installment of the milestone season. On top of this, the Coach Wade and Ozzy Lusth feud continued, keeping the old-school Survivor bite alive, and there were some captivating interactions between the old and new-era players that were engaging to watch, making for a very fun episode. (Warning: Spoilers for Survivor 50 Episode 2 ahead!)

First of all, we must say that our hearts go out to Christian Hubicki, who experienced some severe gastrointestinal distress at the beginning of the episode. He was talking to Joe Hunter at the Cila camp when, all of a sudden, his stomach betrayed him. He changed his pants, poked fun at himself, and moved on.

Later in the episode, the different gameplay styles between two pairs of characters were highlighted. Coach called out Ozzy at the reward challenge over his version of events with the key debacle in the Survivor 50 premiere journey challenge. Ozzy was annoyed that Coach took the key that he worked harder to get. Coach was annoyed that Ozzy was annoyed. These two South Pacific rivals will probably never see eye-to-eye, and honestly, thank god for that. It makes for great TV. (Mike White made good on his promise to keep Survivor 50 interesting by telling Coach what Ozzy said about this challenge, stoking the flames of their feud.)

Vatu had to realign after losing Kyle Fraser (Season 48 winner) to a medical evacuation in the premiere. Vatu’s core alliance shifted to include Q Burdette, Colby Donaldson, Genevieve Mushaluk, and Rizo Velovic, and Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick is also in on their scheming. This leaves Aubry Bracco on the outskirts. Genevieve, who found the first Billie Eilish Boomerang Idol in Episode 1 and gave it to Ozzy, suspected that someone might’ve given theirs to Aubry. She ended up predicting the future.

With the help of her alliance, Genevieve sifted through Aubry’s bag and found no advantages. Later, Christian found Cila’s Boomerang Idol and gifted it to Aubry, which brought her to tears and served as a sign for her to stay strong in the game.

Back at Cila, Christian and Rick Devens‘ alliance, as well as Ozzy and Cirie Fields‘, flourished. The former made a scheme to hide an idol misdirect on the set of Tribal Council. Cirie, meanwhile, was gifted the first advantage of her entire Survivor career by Ozzy. After she campaigned for Savannah Louie or Joe’s removal to protect him, Ozzy gave Cirie the extra vote he won in the premiere on Exile Island with Q (Q lost his vote, but gained a pot and machete).

Cirie’s powerful social skills were on display, with one of the most entertaining strategy talks being with Emily Flippen. That’s a Survivor duo we didn’t know we needed, even if Emily has rightly clocked that Cirie is secretly aligned with Ozzy.

One pair that’s never going to mesh is Devens and Joe. Joe, jaded from being fooled by Kyle and Kamilla Karthigesu in Survivor 48, questioned the whispers exchanged between Devens and Savannah too much. He put Devens on the spot, Devens froze and lied, and then Joe got mad about the lying. Later, it was revealed that Savannah was asking Devens if he was going to tell Joe about the alliance Ozzy pitched for the four of them. Joe wouldn’t listen to Devens’s reason, resulting in a fight between the stubborn guys.

Savannah, Joe, and Ozzy’s names were all on the chopping block. Cirie convinced everyone that they should either flush out Savannah’s advantage from Episode 1 that she had been concealing, or send Joe home over his obsession with honesty in a game defined by lying. While Joe’s honor-and-integrity approach was respected on Survivor 48, none of the old-era players on Cila — or the new ones, for that matter — are interested in that kind of game in Survivor 50. The edit made it seem like Joe was in the most trouble, but then came Savannah’s emotional speech in Tribal Council.

Clearly, there were more discussions about Savannah’s removal at the camps than the episode showed, because Savannah could tell she was on the outs in the interview with Jeff Probst. She cried when saying that she hoped people would see her for her authentic self and would want to play with her because of it. While everyone seemed to like Savannah, they wanted her advantage flushed out more, especially given that she came clean about winning Survivor 49 before.

Savannah became the second person voted out of Survivor 50 and the third person sent home overall. Christian and Devens’s scheme to plant an idol fakeout at Tribal worked. Who will take the bait? Next week, a tribe swap is coming.

Stay tuned to TV Insider tomorrow for our exit interview with Savannah, in which we’ll ask her to share what inspired her tearful remarks.

