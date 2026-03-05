HGTV Fans Want to This See Kind of Show Return to the Network

What To Know HGTV viewers are calling for the return of budget-friendly renovation shows that offer practical, affordable home improvement ideas.

Many fans expressed that current HGTV programming focuses too much on high-budget remodels.

Jonathan Knight previously shared his hopes for more garden shows on the network after the cancellation of his series, Farmhouse Fixer, last year.

HGTV’s 2026 lineup so far has featured both new and returning shows, but there’s one type of home renovation series fans want more of.

A Reddit user recently posted a thread titled “Bring Back Budget-Friendly HGTV Shows,” in which they questioned why many of the show’s home renovation series feature clients with large budgets. “I’ve been watching HGTV since it was the Home and Garden Channel, and I loved shows like Decorating Cents, Room by Room, and The Carol Duvall Show,” the user wrote. “These programs showed creative, budget-friendly ways to makeover homes and do crafts — projects that everyday viewers could actually try.”

They continued, “Today, many shows focus on remodels costing $100,000 or more, which is inspiring but often out of reach. I’d love to see HGTV bring back more small-scale, practical projects for people who want beautiful results without huge budgets. Does anyone else miss these types of shows?”

Several people agreed and shared their favorite former HGTV series. “Does anyone remember that show Design on a Dime? It was from the early 2000s,” one person replied. “I think they had like $1000 to do over a room. I remember loving that show when I was a renter in LA.”

Someone else shared, “I enjoyed HGTV when it taught me something. Now, the designs are out of reach financially, out of this world bizarre, or Regurgitations of the same grey and white cookie cutter ‘designs.’ Sadly, the same thing happened to The Food Network.”

Another person said they “loved” the series Designed to Sell, writing, “$2000 budget and stretch that as much as you can to do mostly cosmetic updates to a house before it’s listed for sale. It doesn’t always need to be with an end goal of making money (although that’s all HGTV shows these days). It could just be how much can you do with $1000 to freshen up your house so you enjoy it more.”

One person noted that clients’ budgets could be larger due to higher material costs. They continued, “I’d definitely like to see shows that are geared towards renters, focus on small homes and spaces, and show you how to get more bang for your buck. Lots of great content creators on social media doing dramatic transformations without spending a lot.”

HGTV canceled several home renovation series last year, including Bargain Block, Married to Real Estate, Izzy Does It, Farmhouse Fixer, Battle on the Beach, Christina on the Coast, and The Flipping El Moussas. So far, 2026 has seen the return of shows such as Home Town and 100 Day Dream Home, as well as the premiere of new series like Bachelor Mansion Takeover and Wild Vacation Rentals.

Shortly after Farmhouse Fixer was canceled in June 2025, host Jonathan Knight expressed his desire to see more shows focused on gardening and landscaping return to the network.

“I’ve always urged the people at HGTV to bring the garden aspect back to HGTV,” he told Country Living at the time. “They say the garden shows don’t do well, but I think if there was a really good one, it would do well. People nowadays don’t garden like they used to, but I have a few ideas I’m pitching that will be more farm-based, so we’ll see where that goes.”

Knight continued, “Even if it’s just a reality show tagging along with me while I do my daily chores and hopefully teach people things along the way, that would be cool. I love TV shows where it’s not just drama and stupidity, but viewers come away having learned something.”