8 Shows HGTV Fans Want Back: ‘Design on a Dime,’ ‘Good Bones’ & More

The cable channel HGTV is constantly renovating its programming lineup, constructing new offerings while leaving others to the proverbial wrecking ball.

And while some ex-HGTV shows are probably better left off the schedule — the stars of Escape to the Chateau could probably use a timeout, for example — others are sorely missed.

Here are eight HGTV shows that fans on X (formerly Twitter) — including one celebrity — want back on the airwaves.

Boise Boys

“What is @HGTV doing? Where are the #BoiseBoys?” user @AnnHeard14 tweeted in 2019. “This is ridiculous. I guess I will binge-watch both seasons today and into the night. … I want more @boise_boys… NOW PLEASE!”

Boise Boys designer Luke Caldwell and contractor Clint Robertson — whom HGTV billed as renovators with polar-opposite approaches — returned to the network with a new show, Outgrown in 2021, but that successor only lasted one season. And now the Boise Boys have become Boise Boy: Caldwell told BoiseDev this May that Robertson left Idaho to be with family in Texas.

Design on a Dime

“Bring back legit design shows like Design on a Dime to @HGTV,” @sunny_Menagerie tweeted in July, about a decade after the show stopped airing new episodes. “Not these random couples and people flipping and selling homes.”

In Design on a Dime, HGTV personalities like Design Star alum Casey Noble shared high-impact, low-cost interior design ideas. Reddit user u/Anatolian_sideeye68 also bemoaned the show’s demise this year, writing, “I love, love, love Design on a Dime. … I can’t take the newer HGTV shows and their damn drama. … I just want a creative design show with no drama [and] no ridiculously high budget, and I don’t give a rat’s ass about the homeowners.”

Flea Market Flip

“Bring back Flea Market Flip, you cowards,” @MrDashiff tweeted in June, referring to the 2012–2019 HGTV show in which contestants used $500 to revive bargain-basement finds. Some fans even signed a Change.org petition asking the network to order new episodes.

Host Lara Spencer (of Good Morning America fame) told PopCulture in 2021 that the pandemic made filming the show impossible. “People ask me all the time, and I’m so grateful and thrilled that people love Flea Market Flip as much as I do,” she said. “I pray that we will be back in some form before you know it, but right now, the show format doesn’t work in the world that we’re living in.”

Good Bones

“Sad to see #GoodBones come to an end, especially without exploring any of the ongoing drama between Mina and her family, including her estranged mom Karen and half-brother Tad,” @NineDaves wrote in October. “I wish @HGTV would understand that exposing the mess leads to more compelling TV (see #WindyCityRehab).”

Good Bones star Mina Starsiak Hawk announced the show’s end in August, and in a podcast episode that same month, she said she was “not on good terms” with mom Karen E. Laine, her partner in the Two Chicks and a Hammer renovation company, and brother Tad Starsiak, who chipped in on the HGTV show, per TODAY.com.

House Hunters Renovation

Nicole Byer, host of Nailed It!, tweeted at HGTV in April to ask the network to bring back House Hunters Renovation, the latest season of which aired in 2020. In that spinoff of the popular House Hunters franchise, viewers watched as prospective homeowners picked one of three “anything but turnkey” properties and then put in the elbow grease to fix up their new domicile.

In a 2021 tweet, Byer lusted over House Hunter Renovation interior designer Cory McCrummen. “All I want is for him to rearrange my interior and flood my basement,” she quipped. “I’m truly in love or maybe need to leave my house just one time.”

One of a Kind

“I wish @HGTV would bring back One of a Kind,” @1stpottergeek tweeted in August, mourning the 2019 series. “That personalized decorating was amazing!”

A PremiereDate commenter wrote along similar lines, saying, “Oh no! I just discovered One of a Kind and absolutely love it… and Grace Mitchell’s creativity! I especially love how she personalizes each home. Amazing! Please bring her back!”

Fans of Mitchell will be glad to know that the former One of a Kind host is still tailoring interior designs to her clients’ personal history through A Storied Style, her business in Fort Worth, Texas.

Reno My Rental

“@HGTV, where is @CarmeonHamilton and Reno My Rental?” @iamshaneka asked in 2022. “Please bring her and this wonderful show back!”

In Reno My Rental, host Carmeon Hamilton helped apartment dwellers in Memphis, Tennessee, put their own personal touch on their leased units. The good news is that the Design Star: Next Gen winner is returning to HGTV next year in another Memphis-based production, a show with the working title of Turn Your House Around.

Vintage Flip

“@HGTV, please please bring back Vintage Flip!” @danusha3 tweeted in August, several years after the show stopped airing new episodes. “There is still no other show like that, and there are no designers with the same amount of knowledge of historical details.”

Vintage Flip followed spouses Jessie and Tina Rodriguez as they scouted out old homes, restored them, and put them back on the market, sometimes finding surprises behind century-old walls. Reddit user u/hotpinklobster said this October that they also miss the show, writing, “Was so sad when [HGTV] didn’t give it another season and replaced it with [Christina on the Coast] reruns.”