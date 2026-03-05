What To Know Andromeda Dunker, the longtime narrator of HGTV’s House Hunters, will make her first on-screen appearance during the show’s March 6 episode.

Fans expressed excitement about finally seeing Dunker, who has narrated thousands of episodes since 2009, step out from behind the scenes.

Dunker is one of three people to have narrated the show, having succeeded Suzanne Whang and Colette Whitaker.

The latest episode of House Hunters will feature someone whose voice is instantly recognizable to HGTV fans.

The show‘s longtime narrator, Andromeda Dunker, will appear in front of the camera on the series’ Friday, March 6, episode. “After narrating thousands of #HouseHunters episodes, Andromeda Dunker is making her on-screen debut!” the network announced via Instagram on Wednesday, March 4. “Don’t miss it this Friday (3/6) at 10|9c!

The announcement post featured a throwback photo of Dunker in the recording booth, along with a more recent snap of her narrating the show.

Fans shared their excitement for Dunker’s House Hunters debut in the post’s comments, with one person writing, “Oh how cool!!” Another remarked, “I can’t wait!!!🔥❤️😍.” Someone else dubbed Dunker as a legend.” Over on Facebook, one user wrote, “This is so awesome ♥️,” while another added, “Finally!”

According to HGTV’s schedule, the episode, aptly titled “Here Comes the Host,” will see Dunker leave the recording studio and hit the streets “to play along and guess which home an engaged couple will choose in Southern California.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HGTV (@hgtv)

Back in October 2025, HGTV announced that both House Hunters and the spinoff House Hunters International would air “nearly 400 fresh half-hour episodes through 2026.” The news came after the network canceled several home renovation series, including Bargain Block, Married to Real Estate, Izzy Does It, Farmhouse Fixer, Battle on the Beach, Christina on the Coast, and The Flipping El Moussas.

Dunker is one of three people who have narrated House Hunters over the years. The late Suzanne Whang narrated the series from its premiere in 1999 through 2007. Colette Whitaker briefly took over the role in 2008 before Dunker joined the show as its permanent host the following year. (Whang died at the age of 56 in September 2019.)

Dunker opened up about her role as the show’s unseen host in a2017 interview with BuzzFeed News, sharing, “Part of my job is to be in the background. I’m not really with you, but I am leading you through this journey as a narrator. That’s kind of how I see it. If I were to come out more as a personality of my own, then it kind of breaks it. I’m not sure it would work as well.”

Dunker went on to note how her narration has “changed” over time. “If people look at House Hunters International from the first season I was on it, it’s a lot more dramatic, and now it’s become more conversational,” she explained. “And that’s just an evolution of the show, I think. It’s been on for so long it evolves with the style of the time.”

She also acknowledged how her voice on the show has brought comfort to people for nearly two decades. “As an actor, especially as a commercial actor, it’s hard sometimes to justify your job as being very meaningful,” she told the outlet. “My dad is this world-class scientist. He’s doing very important work. A lot of times, if I’m just doing a commercial for a fast-food chain or something, I’ve wondered in the past what I’m contributing to society. But with House Hunters, people seem to like it so much and it makes them happy and makes them soothed or go to sleep or whatever. That feels good. It feels like it’s useful.”

House Hunters, Weeknights, 10/9c, HGTV