What To Know HGTV fans looking to appear on the network’s show have several methods of applying to casting calls.

Applicants should apply via official channels, such as HGTV’s website or verified show and host pages.

Selection depends on factors like project scope, budget, location, and realistic expectations.

Getting cast on an HGTV show is not as complicated as one would think.

HGTV shows would be nothing without homeowner hopefuls looking for their dream place or clients looking to transform their current properties. And just as the network airs several home renovation and real estate shows, there are several ways fans can apply to be cast on their favorite series.

For one, viewers can head to HGTV’s website to see which shows are accepting client applicants. Currently listed on the channel’s website are casting calls for an unnamed Property Brothers series, House Hunters, My Lottery Dream Home, and more. HGTV’s casting calls feature external website links or email addresses for fans to submit their applications through.

Fans looking to appear on a specific series can also keep an eye out for casting announcements on the show’s social media accounts. Earlier this month, the official Instagram page for Love It or List It posted a casting call for residents in Toronto, Canada.

“Do you want to be on TV? Is your current house no longer working for you, and you’re considering a move?” read the casting call. “Our skilled designer and team of experts will transform your current living space into a stylish and functional environment that caters to you and your family’s needs, while our real estate guru is tasked with finding you the home of your dreams. If you’re in the GTA and have a design budget of at least $75,000, then apply to be on this exciting series! For more information, please head to the link in our bio or visit loveitorlistit.castingcrane.com.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love It or List It (@_loveitorlistit)

Some HGTV stars, such as Drew and Jonathan Scott, may also have casting information on their personal websites. “Applying through this webpage, hgtv.com, hgtv.ca, and DrewandJonathan.com are the only ways to be cast on one of our shows,” the duo’s website states. “If you are contacted by anyone claiming to be affiliated with HGTV, Scott Brothers Entertainment and/or the Property Brothers by Direct Message on social media or by means other than through our verified channels, please do not reply to them.”

While the application process is pretty easy, actually getting cast on a show often comes down to circumstance. Help! I Wrecked My House host Jasmine Roth opened up about the casting process for her own show in a September 2023 blog post, and how several factors go into picking the right people for the series.

“Because we’re making a TV show, we have to follow all the construction and progress on camera. So if your project is a multi-year project (like many of my @builtcustomhomes projects are) it won’t work for TV. Sorry!” she wrote, adding that people with renovation budgets “over $150,000” aren’t as likely to be selected for a show.

“Other than that, generally speaking, if you check off the needs for whatever show is casting in your area, you could be picked!” she continued. “And just so you know, another reason I’ve turned down families for my show is unrealistic expectations. I love ambition and I love a good pie-in-the-sky plan, but if I tell a family that something isn’t going to be possible and they don’t seem to believe me, that’s a big red flag that they’re going to be problem clients.”