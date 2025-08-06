A “unique” couple featured on a recent episode of HGTV’s House Hunters has caused quite a stir online due to their 30-year age difference.

Fifty-two-year-old Sara and 22-year-old Jack appeared on the July 26 episode, titled “Cougar Needs a Den for Her Cub,” searching for a new home in Sacramento, California. In the episode, Sara and Jack commented on their relationship and how they ignore the critics.

“There is a 30-year age difference between us, but we don’t feel it,” Sara said in a clip shared on HGTV’s TikTok page.

Jack added, “I don’t care if anyone judges us; they can go focus on their own relationship.”

In their search for a home, the couple revealed they were looking for a place with space for a large home gym, as Jack has aspirations of becoming a professional mixed-martial arts fighter.

“I like the fact that Jack’s an alpha male, I think he’s nice and bulky,” Sara shared. “But more importantly, I like how calm he keeps me.”

Jack also complimented Sara, saying, “She’s really attractive and she seems like she’s my age when I talk to her.”

The pair met at a storage facility where Sara worked after Jack came to complain about ants in his unit. “We just kept smiling at each other and talking,” Sara said, adding, “Immediately after our first date Jack moved in, that day.”

Another viral moment from the show included a clip of the couple preparing fruit in the kitchen. At one point, Sara told Jack, “I like your banana,” causing him to laugh.

“They’re very unique, very unique relationship,” their realtor, Mengo Lor, noted. “I guess love sees no age.”

Fans jumped into the TikTok comments to share their reactions, with one user writing, “Oh mama this is NOT the house hunters I grew up with.”

“He moved in SAME DAY? Girl she kidnapped him,” quipped another.

“Oh he needed a place to liiiiiive,” one fan said, while another theorized, “He was living in the storage unit im convinced.”

“I’m 50 and look young for my age. No way I’m dating someone one younger than my kids. I mean 40 would be pushing it for me. His brain’s not fully developed,” another added.

“HGTV is getting messssssy,” said one user.

The clip gained even more traction after popular TikTok creator Madison Humphrey spoofed the episode in an August 4 video. “I like the fact that Brayden is very dominant. I also like the fact that he’s very big and strong and muscular, but most importantly, I love how grounded he keeps me,” Humphrey says in her video, mimicking Sara.

While many mocked and criticized the couple, others came to their defense, with one TikTok user writing, “She’s very attractive period. Let them live.”

“So what.., they are happy,” said another.

“You go girl!” another added.