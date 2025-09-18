Ree Drummond Reveals Daughter Paige’s Surprising Career Move

Ree Drummond‘s family business recently lost one of its workers.

Drummond told People in an interview published on Thursday, September 18, that her 26-year-old daughter, Paige, no longer works on the family’s Oklahoma cattle ranch. Paige had worked on the ranch since last fall, but recently moved to Dallas with her husband, David Andersen.

Paige’s career decision is one Ree told the outlet she and her husband, Ladd Drummond, “totally understood,” adding, “They were long distance for most of their dating relationship, and I think they just are having fun living together.”

Paige’s move to Texas was not a decision she made lightly. “Paige was torn. She loves the ranch and loves working on the ranch,” Ree said. “But I think they both feel [that because] David’s job is in Dallas and they both have friends down there, this is the time in their life where they wanted to stick close to friends.”

Though Ree and Ladd “always hope” their kids will move closer to home, they are also glad to see them spread their wings. “If they’re going to live on a rural cattle ranch, it needs to be something that they want to do and not something they feel that they’re stuck doing,” Ree explained, adding that Paige and Andersen are “off to a good start” in their new home.

“We love David a lot,” the Food Network star gushed.

Paige is the second eldest of Ree and Ladd’s five children, including Alex, 28, Bryce, 23, Jamar, 22, and Todd, 21. Paige and Andersen, who got engaged last year, said “I do” on the family’s ranch on May 17.

In addition to her own career shakeup, Paige also lent Ree a helping hand with designing clothing items for her new QVC apparel and food line, Ree by The Pioneer Woman, which launched on Wednesday, September 17.

“I tell you what, daughters are so great,” Ree said of Paige and her eldest daughter, Alex. “I have found as they’ve become adults and began lives of their own, that I can really lean on them to get their take on things, whether it’s colors or prints and patterns.”

Noting that her daughters kept her “grounded” through the design process, Ree continued, “The girls will definitely tell me the truth and they’ll just flat out say, ‘No, I don’t feel it. I’m not seeing it.’ But when they really like something and want to wear it themselves, then I kind of know I’ve got a winner.”

Along with her QVC collection, Ree’s ninth cookbook, The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The Essential Recipes, hits bookshelves on October 28. In another interview with People published on Wednesday, the Food Network star revealed that her upcoming 10th cookbook will “definitely” be her last.