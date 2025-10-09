Alex Drummond Scott, the daughter of Pioneer Woman star Ree Drummond, is loving life as a new mother and has a new favorite part of her daily routine, something which is incredibly heartwarming.

Alex welcomed her baby daughter, Sofia, with her husband, Mauricio Scott, back in December. On December 18, she wrote on Instagram, “At 2:27am our perfect girl made her arrival a couple weeks early, just in time for Christmas! We are so in love and forever changed. Thank you Lord.”

Nine months later, Alex is fully in the flow of parenting. On Tuesday (October 7), she took to her Instagram Story to share with her followers that the best part of the day is when Sofia’s nap time ends.

“Waking her up is one of my favorite things in the world 🥹,” Alex captioned a video (you can watch here) of her waking her daughter up in her crib.

The video sees Alex saying “Morning,” as baby Sofia wriggles in her crib and smiles through her pacifier. “Hi… how was your nappy?” Alex continues as Sofia reaches her hand out for her mom. Alex then removes the pacifier so we can see Sofia’s sweet smile.

Alex’s mother, Ree, has also been loving life since little Sofia came along. “In my grandma era 💃,” Ree posted on Instagram back in March alongside a slideshow of photos of her with her granddaughter.

The Food Network star also shared a cute video of her playing with Sofia and making her laugh. In the caption, she admitted she wasn’t sure was ready to be a grandmother but has now fully embraced the role.

“When your firstborn has a baby that looks exactly like she looked, you get to relive all the delicious feelings of first-time motherhood, but without the sleep deprivation, hormones, and confusion,” Ree wrote.

She continued, “I didn’t think I was ready yet to cross over to the granny side of the street, but Lord in Heaven… I am loving it and I’m so grateful for this gift.”