Ree Drummond Reveals Her New Year’s Resolutions to ‘Slow Down’ & ‘Feel Groovy’

The Pioneer Woman star Ree Drummond is looking ahead to the rest of 2026 and plans to slow things down this year, while also keeping things “groovy.”

Drummond took to Instagram on Sunday (January 4) to share a series of photos with one of her horses, snapped last fall during sunset at her Pawhuska, Oklahoma, ranch. “A great memory from last fall, and it represents three of my many resolutions for 2026,” she captioned the post.

The celebrity chef then revealed those resolutions as “slow down, make the moment last, feel groovy.”

It’s clear why Drummond wants to slow things down and cherish every moment as her granddaughter, Sofia, the daughter of Alex Drummond Scott and her husband, Mauricio Scott, is already one year old! Last month, Sofia not only celebrated her first Christmas but also her first birthday, showing how quickly time passes.

The Food Network star opened up about the holidays in a recent blog post, revealing how her daughter and son-in-law spent the Christmas season at the family ranch in Oklahoma with baby Sofia.

“We all had a wonderful Christmas, and it was the most Sofia-centric visit to date!” Drummond wrote. “I got to spend so much daily quality time with my sweet little pookie, from morning until bedtime, and yesterday I was angling for them to put their Dallas house on the market because I couldn’t bear the thought of not seeing her every day! I have a feeling this is a very common grandparent sentiment.”

Alex and her husband welcomed Sofia in December 2024, and, at the time, Drummond wasn’t sure if she was ready to become a grandmother. The 54-year-old TV personality admitted in a March 23 Instagram post, “I didn’t think I was ready yet to cross over to the granny side of the street.”

However, she soon changed her tune, adding, “I am loving it and I’m so grateful for this gift.”

In her recent blog, she continued to gush about being a grandmother, writing, “It is the sweetest, purest love that causes the heart to swell and soar and leap at the simplest sound or expression. I see and remember all my babies when I look at Sofia.”

Drummond also shares kids Paige, 26, Bryce, 23, Jamar, 23, and Todd, 21, with her husband, Ladd Drummond.

“Absent the angst of early motherhood, I can instead focus and reflect on the constant wonder of it all. It’s magic, and I’m so grateful to be able to experience this gift,” she added.