Tom Bergeron was never a dancer on Dancing With the Stars, but he can relate to some of the pros’ health issues.

In a Sunday, March 1, Instagram post, pro Val Chmerkovskiy revealed he was hospitalized after experiencing a health scare while traveling for the current DWTS live tour. “I’ve just been having vertigo for the past couple of days,” he said while lying in a hospital bed. “I had it yesterday, and I was able to get through the show. And then we ran some tests, and again we’re on the bus. I guess that kind of, once that little crystal in your equilibrium — again I’m learning a lot — once it goes out, it’s really hard to get it back in.”

While fans flooded the post’s comments with their well-wishes, Bergeron shared his own experience with Chmerkovskiy’s health condition. “Feel better soon, buddy,” the former DWTS host commented. “I had Vertigo once. It. Sucks (as you’ve unfortunately discovered).”

According to the Cleveland Clinic, vertigo “causes dizziness and makes you feel like you’re spinning when you’re not.” The condition can be caused by inner ear issues or can develop from heart conditions affecting the brain, such as tumors or strokes. “Treatments vary and can include medication, repositioning maneuvers, or surgery,” the Cleveland Clinic’s website reads.

Chmerkovskiy has competed as a DWTS pro since 2011 and has taken home the mirrorball trophy three times. He most recently ended Season 34 in second place with his partner, Alix Earle, last year.

Season 34 was also memorable for Bergeron, as he returned to the DWTS ballroom for the first time since his hosting exit as a guest judge on the show’s 20th anniversary special episode. Bergeron served as the show’s main host from its premiere in 2005 until he was let go over creative decisions in 2020.

Bergeron has primarily kept his health struggles to himself over the years. Back in May 2023, however, he got candid about getting sick on his and his wife Lois’ wedding anniversary. “We spent our 41st anniversary yesterday at the @santaynez Hospital (great staff, btw) with yours truly being treated for food poisoning & a bruised rib (it’s a long story 🤦🏻😏),” he shared via Instagram at the time. “Home & resting now & reminded again of how lucky I am that, 41 years ago, she said , ‘I do.'”

Chmerkovskiy gave fans a positive health update via Instagram on Tuesday, March 3. “What up, my beautiful people? So, I got BPPV, which isn’t too bad, thank God. There’s no tumor in my brain, God forbid. And thankfully, it’s not related to my neck injury,” he said, referring to his 2023 severe neck injury.”

Chmerkovskiy went on to note that he felt “a lot better” and would be performing in that night’s DWTS tour show. “I’m still a little fuzzy here and there, but good enough to perform. And I’ll see you all tonight,” he said.

Per the Cleveland Clinic, BPPV (a.k.a. benign paroxysmal positional vertigo) is an “inner ear disorder” that causes people to experience “sudden spinning sensation[s] whenever they move their head.” BBPV is not considered a “sign of a serious problem” and can disappear on its own in a few weeks.

Fans were happy to hear that Chmerkovskiy is doing well after his health scare. “Take it easy val (to the best of your ability on a tour) we love you so much 🤍,” one person commented underneath the post. Another added, “So happy to see you’re back @valentin 🙏🏽❤️ sending you so much love ❤️.”

Someone else shared, “Of course you want to dance, but take care of yourself! You are treasured and everyone is allowed time to heal 🫶.” A different person posted, “Glad you are slowly feeling better, Val! ❤️my husband has had BPPV for a while now and I’m happy to say that it only gives him trouble once every few years and he gets better and better at being able to respond quickly when an episode does occur. You got this, my dog!!! 💪.”