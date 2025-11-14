What To Know Tom Bergeron returned to Dancing With the Stars as a guest judge for the 20th Birthday Party episode.

He proved to be a fair and supportive critic, and fans loved seeing him back in the ballroom.

The show has had four judges in the past, and Bergeron would be a welcome addition to the panel in a more permanent nature in the future.

Tom Bergeron made a triumphant return to Dancing With the Stars for this show’s 20th Birthday episode, and many are hoping that this could be the beginning of a permanent comeback. TV Insider has some thoughts on how that can happen.

“I’m thrilled to be here tonight,” Bergeron, the show’s former host, said at the top of the episode, as he stood by current cohosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough. And everyone was thrilled he was back!

The show had options as to how best incorporate Bergeron into the anniversary episode once he accepted the invitation from producers to return. He could have hung out with Hough in the skybox and contributed to post-dance interviews, or he could have stood alongside Ribiero and assisted with hosting duties.

Instead, producer chose to place him at the judges table along with Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli. We’ve seen plenty of guests judges – some who have more legit credentials, like three-time Emmy winner and choreographer Mandy Moore, than others (fill in the name of your favorite singer or non-dance personality here).

Sure, Bergeron didn’t bring traditional ballroom credits to the table, but he brought something else that was far more valuable. As host of the show for 28 seasons, he acted as a support and barrier between the dance couples and the panel of judges. After a heavy critique that could include some well-intended quips, Bergeron always had a follow up remark that would make the couple (who were likely emotionally and physically drained) feel better, and he did this without infringing on the authority of the judges.

Bergeron’s understated casual, friendly, professional demeanor as a host and TV personality is unparalleled. It calls to mind the late, great Johnny Carson (ask your parents, kids), who was the king of keeping the focus on his guests, but always managed to get a laugh, too.

Bergeron’s presence at the table enabled Inaba, Tonioli, and six-time coveted Mirrorball champion Derek Hough to focus more on dance technique and specific improvements.

All DWTS fans know the show is as much about emotional heartbeats as it is about paso dobles and Argentine tangos. Bergeron’s contributions to mining those heartbeats are immeasurable given his history with the program. Another reason he fit in so well at the judges table is that he didn’t go rogue with his paddles. His scores were fair.

Bergeron made a plea to ABC during his appearance on DWTS, and that was to bring back the much-missed next night’s results show, which gives the entire nation more time to vote for their favorites. Also, it allows voters to make more informed decisions as to where they want to place their support, instead of having to vote within the two-hour window of the live show.

Here’s a suggestion that TV Insider is kindly making to ABC and the show’s producers – install Bergeron as the show’s permanent fourth judge. It’s a decision that would have many raising their 10 paddles!

Dancing With the Stars, Season 34, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC