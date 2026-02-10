Before Dancing With the Stars returns for Season 35, the show’s past and present cast members will gather together for a special celebration.

The ABC ballroom competition series will host its first-ever Dancing With the Stars Con this summer. “All the pros will be there. You’ll have some of your favorite celebs, and it’s gonna be a full, immersive, three-day experience,” Season 33 winner Joey Graziadei announced on the Tuesday, February 10, episode of Good Morning America.

Witney Carson, who took home the Season 34 mirrorball trophy with Robert Irwin, added, “You’re gonna have access to pros and celebrities, which is really fun. And we’re just really excited to see you guys there.”

During the announcement, GMA‘s Ginger Zee confirmed she will be in attendance at the fan convention. Zee famously competed on Season 22 with Val Chmerkovskiy in 2016, finishing in third place.

“The Dancing With the Stars fans are the absolute best, and I have watched this show grow, which is amazing to see,” the meteorologist shared. “And to be able to spend more time with this family, I had to say yes.”

Scroll down for everything we know about Dancing With the Stars Con so far.

When and where will Dancing With the Stars Con take place?

The three-day convention will take place from July 31 through August 2 at Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, California.

Which pro dancers will attend Dancing With the Stars Con?

Several current and former pros are confirmed to be in attendance, including Carson, Chmerkovskiy, Brandon Armstrong, Lindsay Arnold, Rylee Arnold, Alan Bersten, Hailey Bills, Sharna Burgess, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Jan Ravnik, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, Ezra Sosa, and Britt Stewart.

Judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli will also be in attendance, with more guests to be announced soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dancing With The Stars #DWTS (@dancingwiththestars)

Which former contestants will attend Dancing With the Stars Con?

Graziadei and Zee are two of several fan-favorite contestants who will join in on the DWTS festivities. The celebrity lineup includes Hannah Brown, Danielle Fishel, Xochitl Gomez, Elaine Hendrix, Rashad Jennings, Amanda Kloots, Whitney Leavitt, Phaedra Parks, Jojo Siwa, Johnny Weir, Rumer Willis, and Kristi Yamaguchi.

What events will happen at Dancing With the Stars Con?

“Designed to celebrate the iconic television series and its passionate fan base, Dancing with the Stars Con will offer two live dance performances featured on the ballroom floor, interactive live panels with your DWTS favorites, interactive photo experiences, exhibits, Q&A sessions, exclusive merchandise and unique fan experiences inspired by the hit show that’s just celebrated 20 years on air,” reads the convention’s official description.

Jared Paul of Faculty Productions said in a press release statement, “We are so excited to bring Dancing with the Stars fans a truly once-in-a-lifetime event. For the first time ever, we’ll assemble the largest cast of pro dancers, Mirrorball Champions, and fan-favorite celebrities from throughout the show’s twenty-year history for an action-packed, full-weekend experience that will thrill audiences. When everyone is under one roof, anything can happen — and we can’t wait to bring the ballroom to life this summer in Palm Springs.”

Ryan O’Dowd, President of Unscripted, BBC Studios & Executive Producer, DWTS, added in a statement of his own, “Dancing with the Stars has always been about more than just competition, it’s about courage, connection, and the unforgettable moments that bring people together through dance. For years our fans have been clamoring for even more ways to engage with the show, and we’re thrilled to have created this rare and immersive opportunity to experience the magic, the music, the movement, the emotion, and the heart that continues to make this show so special.”

Are tickets available for Dancing With the Stars Con?

Tickets will first be available to Verizon customers through the Verizon presale, which runs from Thursday, February 12, at 10 a.m. PT through Friday, February 13, at 10 p.m. PT. Customers can visit myAccess in the My Verizon app for more information.

Fans can also get access to early tickets through the Mirrorball Membership, which starts on February 12, at 12 p.m. PT. The membership is free to join on dwtscon.com. The general ticket sale will begin on Saturday, February 14, at 10 a.m. PT on the convention’s website.

VIP Packages and Upgrades will be available, allowing fans exclusive opportunities to photo ops with DWTS talent, access to a VIP Hospitality Area, an invite to a Friday welcome event with DWTS talent, special merch and shopping access, and more. Additional information about the VIP packages is available on the convention’s website.