Val Chmerkovskiy Hospitalized After Health Scare During ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Tour

Dancing With the Stars pro Val Chmerkovskiy shared a worrying video with his 1.5 million Instagram followers on Sunday (March 1), revealing he was currently hospitalized due to a medical condition.

In the video, filmed from his hospital bed, Chmerkovskiy says, “What up, friends? So, yeah, my bad. I ended up out here in Peoria. But the doc was cool… shout out to everyone on our tour for rallying.”

He went on to share, “I’ve just been having vertigo for the past couple of days. I had it yesterday, and I was able to get through the show. And then we ran some tests, and again we’re on the bus. I guess that kind of, once that little crystal in your equilibrium — again I’m learning a lot — once it goes out, it’s really hard to get it back in.”

“So, I’m just like, spinning everywhere,” the three-time Mirrorball Trophy winner continued. “So when I’m on the bus, and it’s moving… I just woke up and couldn’t get myself together. Hopefully tomorrow’s a day off, and I’ll be back on Tuesday. Love you, thank you.”

According to the Cleveland Clinic, vertigo “causes dizziness and makes you feel like you’re spinning when you’re not. It most commonly occurs when there’s an issue with your inner ear. But you can also develop it if you have a condition affecting your brain, like a tumor or stroke.”

The current DWTS tour kicked off in January, with Chmerkovskiy performing across the country alongside fellow pros Danielle Karagach, Hailey Bills, Brandon Armstrong, Britt Stewart, Alan Bersten, Ezra Sosa, Jenna Johnson, and Pasha Pashkov.

Several Season 34 contestants are also participating in the tour, including Danielle Fishel, Andy Richter, Elaine Hendrix, Dylan Efron, Alix Earle, and Jordan Chiles. Season 34 winners Witney Carson and Robert Irwin will join the tour from April 21 to April 30.

After Chmerkovskiy shared his video, many fans and friends jumped into the comments to send their well wishes.

Tour-mate Efron wrote, “Feeling for you Val, Vertigo is awful. Happened to me right before DWTS but it healed quickly. rest up and get those crystals aligned.”

Fellow DWTS pro Sharna Burgess added, “Vertigo is awful I’m so sorry babe. Feel better soon xx.”

Season 32 contestant Alyson Hannigan wrote, “I hope you get well soon 😘.”

The Bachelorette alum and Season 29 winner Kaitlyn Bristowe commented, “Oh NOOO. That’s so awful I’m sorry.”

Paralympian and Season 18 alum Amy Purdy added, “I had horrible vertigo for weeks going into DWTS and Derek spinning me in the air fixed it! The force puts the ear crystals that get loose back into place! Spinning probably kicked them out of place but then spinning actually puts them back into place as well. That what they do in therapy. Sending you so much love vertigo is the worst. Hope you feel better soon.”