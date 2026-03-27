What To Know Arnold Schwarzenegger recently coached his son Joseph Baena as Baena trained for his bodybuilding debut.

Fans on social media praised Baena’s resemblance to Schwarzenegger and celebrated their father-son bond.

Baena, Schwarzenegger’s youngest child, has embraced working out with his father and expressed interest in potentially portraying a younger version of him in the future.

Arnold Schwarzenegger recently helped his son, Joseph Baena, train for bodybuilding ahead of his competitive debut.

In a carousel of photos shared via TikTok and Instagram in late March, Baena, 28, wore a black tank with red athletic shorts as he lifted a bar with heavy weights at Gold’s Gym in Venice, California. Two of the snaps featured the Terminator star, 78, encouraging and/or coaching his son from the sidelines as Baena’s biceps flexed from the exertion.

“You have to shock the muscles!” the Dancing With the Stars Season 31 alum captioned his update, quoting a lifting mantra of his famous father.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joseph Baena (@joebaena)

In the comments, Baena’s TikTok followers praised his training efforts and marveled over his resemblance to Schwarzenegger. One fan wrote, “He resembles Arnold the most out of all his kids!”

Another agreed, “You two are twins. It’s insane.”

Someone else pointed out, “The way he’s admiring you like he sees himself in you.🥹🥹.”

A different follower declared, “HEIR TO ARNOLD’S BODYBUILDING LEGACY🫡.”

Meanwhile, yet another fan commented, “Right on Joe!! Twinning w your dad!! It’s like he’s looking at his younger days. Very cool.”

Baena is the former California governor’s youngest child. In 2011, it became public knowledge that Schwarzenegger had fathered a child outside his marriage to Maria Shriver. The actor and his then housekeeper and assistant, Mildred Patricia “Patty” Baena, welcomed Joseph in October 1997 — five days after Schwarzenegger’s youngest son with Shriver, Christopher, was born. However, they didn’t know the Kindergarten Cop star was his father for years.

In addition to Christopher, Schwarzenegger shares three other children with Shriver, his now ex-wife: Katherine Schwarzenegger, 36, Christina Schwarzenegger, 34, and Patrick Schwarzenegger, 32. Schwarzenegger and Shriver divorced in 2011, shortly after the news of Baena broke.

Baena attended the premiere of Fubar Season 2 with his father in June 2025. During a red-carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight, he opened up about hitting the gym with Schwarzenegger.

“We train together. We love working out together,” he said. “He’s a great workout partner.”

When asked if he’s ever been approached about playing a younger version of his dad, Baena admitted, “I’ve heard it a few times. It would be a great honor.”