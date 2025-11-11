What To Know Dancing With the Stars celebrated its 20th anniversary during the Tuesday, November 11, episode.

The remaining seven Season 34 contestants all performed individual dances and relay dances as Tom Bergeron returned to guest judge.

The star with the lowest combined judges’ score and viewer votes will be eliminated at the end of the episode.

The Tuesday, November 11, episode of Dancing With the Stars is bound to be one for the books. The episode will honor the 20th anniversary of the competition show, with Tom Bergeron returning to guest judge alongside Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough. Throughout the night, viewers will be taken on a trip down memory lane from two decades in the ballroom.

In addition to all six of the original pros returning to perform, there will also be a tribute to DWTS contestants we’ve lost over the years, among other familiar faces and surprises.

The seven remaining stars will also still have to compete. Their individual routines are all inspired by an iconic freestyle dance from a previous season. Part two of the night is the dance relay, which Whitney Leavitt is immune from due to her past high score (she’ll automatically receive two bonus points as part of her immunity). The other six celebs will be paired up with previous Mirrorball champions during the head-to-head relays with one of their fellow competitors.

Scroll down for a live recap of the night’s performances and to see the running scores throughout the evening. Plus, check back to find out who’s eliminated and more at the end of the night.

Elaine Hendrix & Alan Bersten — 36/40

It’s been a rough go for Elaine Hendrix, who’s been battling a rib injury that took her out of the competition two weeks ago, but she’s now more determined than ever. This week, she danced a salsa inspired by Mario Lopez‘s Season 3 finale dance to “It Takes Two.”

Bergeron weighed in first and got out of his seat to tell his friend, “That was really good!” with a hug. Tonioli said Hendrix “got the party started” and added, “There’s something very special. Whatever you do, you’re like the best champagne.”

Inaba called the dance a “fantastic way to start this night” and praised Hendrix’s “resilience” after her injury. Finally, Hough said, “You are just like a sizzling salsa queen here. I love it!” However, he also reminded everyone that this is the quarterfinals, hinting that the judges will have to be tough with their scoring. Hendrix earned 9s from all the judges for a score of 36/40.

