Where Is Kelly Clarkson & When Will She Return to Her Talk Show?

Clarkson has not publicly disclosed the reason for her absence, but recently credited focusing on her family her main motivator for ending The Kelly Clarkson Show later this year.

Clarkson previously opened up about the difficult decision to conclude the talk show amid its TV success.

Kelly Clarkson is taking a brief break from her eponymous talk show after announcing that it will come to an end later this year.

Clarkson’s fellow pop star P!NK kicked off her week-long stint as The Kelly Clarkson Show‘s guest host on Monday, March 2. P!NK will ring in Women’s History Month with her guest host gig, and will lead the show through Friday, March 6.

“The only thing that bums me out about P!NK hosting a week of The Kelly Clarkson Show is that I’m not going to be able to be there to watch her,” Clarkson said in a statement about her temporary replacement.“I have been a fan for so long and have always been inspired by her music and her person. I love her!”

Clarkson is expected to return to her daytime talk show on Monday, March 9. The Grammy winner, however, has not publicly revealed the reason for her week-long absence. So far, Clarkson hasn’t shared any clues about her break via social media. Instead, her Instagram feed is full of several The Voice blind auditions clips.

The NBC singing competition show returned for Season 29 on February 23. Monday will not only mark Clarkson’s return to her talk show but also the premiere of the latest episode of The Voice.

Clarkson’s current absence could also be tied to her kids, as she announced last month that The Kelly Clarkson Show will end with its current seventh season this fall so she can focus on her family. (Clarkson shares her daughter, River, and son, Remy, with her late ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, who died at the age of 48 in August 2025.)

“Stepping away from the daily schedule will allow me to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives,” she wrote in a February 2 Instagram statement announcing the show’s end.

She continued, “This isn’t the end. I’ll still be making music, playing shows here and there, and you may catch me on The Voice from time to time…you never know where I might show up next. But for me, I want to thank y’all so much for allowing our show to be a part of your lives, and for believing in us and hanging with us for seven incredible years.”

Clarkson acknowledged how Blackstock’s death played a role in her decision to end the show during a February 20 appearance on Today. “Well, I think everybody probably gets the timing. Our family life, the dynamic changed a bit, and it has changed for a minute now,” she told Carson Daly without explicitly mentioning her late ex. “You’ve got kids, we’ve all got kids, and it’s one of those things when you kind of start seeing life as how precious it is.”

Clarkson went on to note how the show’s ongoing success made the decision to step back even harder. “The crew’s been incredible. It wasn’t that the show wasn’t doing [well]. That’s what kind of sucked. It was, like, everything was going well,” she said. “That’s what was really hard. And it’s, like, people’s jobs. You know, we are a family there as well. So, that was a really hard thing for me, but an easy decision as a mama. It’s a big deal for our team.”

