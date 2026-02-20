Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About ‘Hard’ Decision to End Her Talk Show on ‘Today’

What To Know Kelly Clarkson announced the end of The Kelly Clarkson Show after seven seasons, citing the need to prioritize her family and personal life.

She explained that the decision was difficult due to the show’s ongoing success and her close relationship with the crew, but ultimately felt it was the right choice as a mother.

Clarkson reassured fans that she will continue making music and appearing on TV shows such as NBC’s The Voice.

For Kelly Clarkson, choosing to end her daytime talk show was a bittersweet decision.

Clarkson appeared on the Friday, February 20, episode of Today to chat about Season 29 of The Voice with host Carson Daly and fellow coach John Legend. Daly brought up news of The Kelly Clarkson Show‘s end during the discussion and asked the singer why now was the right time to take a break from daytime TV.

“Well, I think everybody probably gets the timing. Our family life, the dynamic changed a bit, and it has changed for a minute now,” she stated, alluding to the August 2025 death of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, with whom she shares her two kids, River and Remy. “You’ve got kids, we’ve all got kids, and it’s one of those things when you kind of start seeing life as how precious it is.”

Clarkson went on to tell Daly, “We were talking at dinner last night. I was like, ‘I know everybody thinks, like, ‘Oh, she’s, like, quitting,’ ‘ I’m like, ‘I still have other jobs.’ I still am doing stuff, so it’s like, there’s just too much on the plate. So, I was like, ‘You know what? It’s time to kind of pull back.’”

Daly noted that Clarkson has had a “great run” on her talk show. Clarkson agreed, noting that the show’s success made her choice to end it more difficult. “The crew’s been incredible. It wasn’t that the show wasn’t doing [well]. That’s what kind of sucked. It was, like, everything was going well,” she stated. “That’s what was really hard. And it’s, like, people’s jobs. You know, we are a family there as well. So, that was a really hard thing for me, but an easy decision as a mama. It’s a big deal for our team.”

News broke on February 2 that The Kelly Clarkson Show‘s current seventh season will be its last. Clarkson announced the show’s end in a lengthy Instagram statement, writing, “I have been extremely fortunate to work with such an outstanding group of people at TKCS, both in Los Angeles and New York. There have been so many amazing moments and shows over these seven seasons.

After thanking the show’s crew, fans, and NBC, Clarkson stated that “stepping away from the daily schedule will allow me to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives.”

At the time, Clarkson clarified that the talk show’s end didn’t mean she would be saying “goodbye” to TV. “I’ll still be making music, playing shows here and there, and you may catch me on The Voice from time to time…you never know where I might show up next,” she teased.

Clarkson concluded her announcement by writing, “For now, I want to thank y’all so much for allowing our show to be a part of your lives, and for believing in us and hanging with us for seven incredible years.”

