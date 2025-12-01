Kelly Clarkson Shares Rare Photo of Her Kids – See How Fans Reacted

What To Know Kelly Clarkson shared a rare family photo with her children, River Rose and Remington, during an outing ice skating at Rockefeller Center in New York City.

The post was warmly received by fans, many of whom commented on the strong resemblance between Clarkson and her daughter, River.

Despite a difficult year marked by the death of her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, Clarkson has resumed her Las Vegas residency and continues to host her daytime talk show.

Kelly Clarkson surprised her fans on Sunday (November 30) by sharing a photo of a family outing in New York City, featuring a rare look at her two children, River Rose (11) and Remington (9).

“Ice skating at 30 Rock with the family ✅,” the former American Idol winner caption the pic, which was captured at the skating rink at Rockefeller Center in New York City. Clarkson and a friend/relative posed for the camera alongside River and Remington. All of them were wrapped up in winter jackets and beanies.

Fans flooded the comments, with many pointing out how much River looks like her mom.

“Your Daughter looks just like you,” wrote one Instagram user.

“River is totally your mini-me!” said another.

“This is an amazing picture,” said one commenter.

“Kells and family!! Merry Christmas to ya’ll!!” another added.

“So sweet! Enjoy family time,” wrote another.

The Kelly Clarkson Show host, who tends to keep her children out of the public eye, is keeping holiday spirits up despite a challenging year for the family.

In August, Clarkson’s ex-husband and father of her children, Brandon Blackstock, died of cancer at age 48. Days before Blackstock’s passing, the “Since U Been Gone” singer canceled several of her Las Vegas residency shows.

“Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas,” Clarkson wrote on Instagram on August 6. “While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them. I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding.”

Clarkson returned to her “Studio Sessions” residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace last month and also announced an extended run from July 17 to August 15 next year. She also kicked off a new season of her daytime talk show in September.

“We’ve seen a lot in the past six years, and sometimes the world can be very heavy,” she said on the September 29 premiere.

She added, “I’ve always said my favorite part of doing this job — and I stand by it — is finding the light and shining it on people who are really trying to make the world a better place. It sounds cheesy but it’s real. It makes you feel good. That’s exactly what we’re gonna be doing this week and all season, y’all.”