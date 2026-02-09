The Kelly Clarkson Show is welcoming a special guest host this March in celebration of Women’s History Month, with P!NK (full name: Alecia Beth Moore) taking on the duties typically filled by Kelly Clarkson herself.

The announcement comes shortly after it was revealed that the talk show will end with the upcoming TV season. Below, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about P!NK’s run as guest host, from when she’ll appear to what elements fans can anticipate in the episodes she’s helming. Scroll down for a closer look and keep an eye out for any updates about the special installments in the days ahead.

When is P!NK guest hosting The Kelly Clarkson Show?

P!NK will step in to guest host The Kelly Clarkson Show the week of March 2, meaning she’ll helm episodes beginning Monday, March 2, until new installments start airing the week after on Monday, March 9.

What has been said about P!NK guest-hosting The Kelly Clarkson Show?

“The only thing that bums me out about P!NK hosting a week of The Kelly Clarkson Show is that I’m not going to be able to be there to watch her,” Kelly Clarkson said in a statement surrounding the announcement. “I have been a fan for so long and have always been inspired by her music and her person. I love her!”

Meanwhile, P!NK shared, “I’ve played stadiums and danced on the side of buildings, but stepping in to guest host for my girl Kelly Clarkson is a brand new feat! Let’s celebrate women, joy, resilience, and whatever comes else comes our way!”

What can fans expect from P!NK’s episodes of The Kelly Clarkson Show?

The episodes P!NK is helming are celebrating women’s achievements, resilience, and impact across music, culture, and community. The global superstar known for her incredible vocals will help to highlight the show’s dedication to celebrating women who inspire change, break barriers, and uplift one another. Fans can expect surprise performances, candid conversations, and much more.

How did P!NK come to host The Kelly Clarkson Show?

Following P!NK’s “Songs & Stories” episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, she became a fan-favorite among the audience for the installment, which featured performances and duets of her hits “Who Knew” and “What About Us.” The music performances on The Kelly Clarkson Show became viral hits, making her a perfect guest-hosting candidate.

